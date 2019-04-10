Cavirin Showcases Google Cloud Closed-Loop Security and Security Command Center Integration at Google Cloud Next ‘19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Cavirin Systems, Inc., the only1 company providing risk, cybersecurity and compliance management for the enterprise hybrid cloud, will be demonstrating its closed-loop security for Google Cloud, as well as Google Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC) integration at Next ‘19 (booth # S1409) which takes place April 9-11, 2019, in San Francisco. A leader in providing Google Cloud support, Cavirin delivers on the demands for continuous security and compliance across platforms with its recently announced Google Cloud security capabilities.
As enterprises increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, it is critical that these environments are protected. Augmented with machine learning, Cavirin closes the gap between monitoring and remediation, while Google Cloud SCC integration offers users a single point of security management across their different security tools. Combined with Cavirin’s CyberPosture scoring, which provides the user with a real-time score that reflects their current cybersecurity posture across both workloads and cloud services, Cavirin’s Google Cloud capabilities ensure a more secure hybrid cloud for critical applications.
“Our partnership with Google Cloud highlights a commitment to offering enterprises security across their hybrid environments, reducing the time to identify an attack and then remediating,” said Anupam Sahai, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Cavirin. “By closing the loop through monitoring, risk scoring and auto-remediation, enterprise customers will reap the benefits of a secure ecosystem, keeping any financial, reputational and legal security issues out of the question.”
Capabilities to be demonstrated at Next ‘19 include:
- Closed-loop Security for Google Cloud via Google StackDriver Monitoring and Google Functions for Auto-Remediation: This closes the loop from monitoring to change management by offering automated identification and correction of account and services security issues before they become an issue. Manual remediation through prioritized gap reports are supported as well. Services supported include Virtual Private Clouds, Subnets, IAM, GKE, Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, BigQuery, Cloud KMS, and more. Additional services will follow in subsequent releases.
- Workload Assessment and Remediation: Discovery of and visibility into GCP workloads, both VM and container. The solution assesses and then scores these assets against a broad set of controls, including the NIST CSF, CIS, SOC2, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR, and then offers auto-remediation via Ansible Playbooks.
- Google Cloud Security Command Center integration: Helps security teams prevent, detect, and respond to threats targeting their Google Cloud Platform resources from a single pane of glass. This offers visibility and control into risk posture monitoring and remediation of the customer’s Google Cloud services and resources configurations, alerting the user to any changes including the what, who, and when, so he or she can take action. Cavirin’s Google Cloud SCC Companion is available via the GCP Marketplace.
- Application of Machine Learning to Mapping of Technical Controls: Cavirin is one of the first to apply machine learning to recommend technical controls for industry standards (e.g. NIST 800-171) and regulatory frameworks (e.g. HIPAA) with associated weights and severities, which in turn drives the ability for customers to drive compliance based on risk, using Cavirin’s CyberPosture scores.
Cavirin removes risk, security and compliance as a barrier to cloud adoption by automating with a broad set of customizable frameworks, benchmarks and guidelines. The company’s solution secures both the public cloud control plane as well as target hybrid cloud workloads (servers), on-premise, within the public cloud, and within containers. Cavirin maintains its cost-optimized footprint, quick deployment on-premise or within AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, and less than 30 minutes to first remediation on-par with SaaS-based offerings.
For more information, to read our blog, to set up a trial, or to request a Google Cloud SCC beta, please visit the Cavirin Google Cloud Resources Page.
About Cavirin
Santa Clara, California-based Cavirin is a global provider of risk, cybersecurity and compliance posture intelligence for the enterprise hybrid cloud. Cavirin is the only organization that delivers CyberPosture intelligence for the hybrid cloud by providing real-time risk & cybersecurity posture management and continuous compliance, while further integrating security into DevOps. For more information, visit the company’s website, and follow the company on Twitter at @Cavirin and on LinkedIn.
1 Source: Closing the Hybrid Cloud Security Gap With Cavirin, ESG, June 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005311/en/
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 10, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EDT