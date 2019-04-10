McAfee MVISION Cloud Integrates with Google Cloud Platform to Offer Enhanced Security Tool

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 12:02 PM EDT
McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced its support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Security Command Center (Cloud SCC). McAfee MVISION Cloud now integrates with GCP Cloud SCC to help security professionals gain visibility and control over their cloud resources and detect and respond to threats. Cloud SCC users can gain enriched information from the extensive configuration audit capabilities of McAfee MVISION Cloud to locate hidden risks and enforce configuration best practices.
Generally available today, Cloud SCC is a comprehensive security management and data risk platform for GCP, designed to help security teams prevent, detect and respond to threats from a single-pane-of-glass. It provides visibility in what assets are running in Google Cloud as well as risky misconfigurations, so enterprises can reduce their exposure to threats.
With incident data from McAfee MVISION Cloud, Cloud SCC becomes an even more powerful tool to improve an organization’s security and risk posture within GCP. Key benefits include:
- Incident Investigation: With an added layer of visibility from McAfee MVISION Cloud, security professionals can prioritize violations and investigate activities, anomalies and threats with improved insight.
- Configuration Auditing: Users can leverage industry-benchmarked configuration audit policies designed to comprehensively evaluate GCP resources and give an end-to-end assessment of risk.
- Security and Compliance Controls: Users can be notified to take action deep within the family of GCP services to correct policy violations and stop security threats.
“With McAfee MVISION Cloud for CSCC, security operations professionals can tap into the extensive cloud security incident data from McAfee MVISION Cloud for an added layer of insight to improve their security and compliance outcomes,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president, Cloud Security Business Unit, McAfee. “Users will have the ability to make quicker and more informed actions in Cloud SCC, ultimately resulting in enhanced security and improved business impact.”
In close partnership with Google Cloud, McAfee allows customers to build their security and event management ecosystems in an easy, intuitive way. The ability to choose the most relevant metrics from any vendor and collect that data in one place allows organizations to get the best usage out of GCP with the minimal amount of risk. McAfee worked closely with Google to ensure the seamless sharing of this critical security incident data so that customers can spend more time being productive in the cloud, and less time worried about locating hidden risk.
As a McAfee MVISION Cloud customer, we can now extend our commitment to GCP with a stronger ability to protect our data,” said Dan Meacham, vice president, Security and Operations at Legendary Entertainment. This relationship will provide us with integrated security solutions that help us resolve more threats faster with fewer resources. The work McAfee is doing with GCP showcases its “together is better” philosophy and reaffirms its commitment to existing customers and prospects seeking a reduction in tools and dashboards.”
McAfee MVISION Cloud is currently available on the GCP Marketplace.
About McAfee
McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com
McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
