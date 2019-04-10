Sensormatic Solutions Enriches Google Cloud Partnership with TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence to Help Retailers Deliver Unified Commerce

|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 12:05 PM EDT
April 10, 2019 – Johnson Controls is announcing the next evolution of a partnership between its Sensormatic Solutions retail group and Google Cloud. This move further strengthens Sensormatic’s retail market leadership in real-time analytics, store execution and performance solutions. Sensormatic Solutions’ TrueVUE™ Inventory Intelligence is built on Google Cloud Platform to provide a future-proof infrastructure with global scale, security and high performance.
Sensormatic will leverage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support its growth strategies by integrating retail software solutions onto a centralized platform that provides retailers with real-time, actionable insights and predictive analytics to drive operational excellence and help create unique shopper experiences.
“Sensormatic will continuously innovate using Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, while fueling many other innovations that will truly help shape the future of retail,” said Bjoern Petersen, president, Sensormatic Solutions. “Innovation is in our DNA at Sensormatic, and we will continue to seek new ways to help retailers succeed.”
Sensormatic at Next ‘19
At Next ‘19, Sensormatic will discuss the brand’s TrueVUE Inventory Intelligence SaaS solution.
TrueVUE is designed to optimize customer engagement by capturing data about real-time inventory availability, movement and events along the customer purchase journey.
TrueVUE SaaS is built as a highly scalable and extensible API-first design to simplify and speed integration while delivering modern and fresh mobile apps. TrueVUE improves retailers’ visibility into real-time inventory information, which is the foundation of today’s world of unified commerce. RFID-enabled cycle counting, interactive restocking and inventory analytics help retailers know exactly what merchandise is available on the sales floor, stock room and other zones for efficient unified commerce execution and a frictionless shopper experience.
TrueVUE allows retailers to specify precise inventory outcomes through its unique Item Label and Recipe configuration options. These features allow retailers to not only identify items for restocking, and to direct associates to comply with inventory standards for merchandising and displays, but also to separate certain items from their available inventory. For example, display items, defective items, buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) items or items reserved for peak seasons can be included or excluded from available inventory depending on each retailer’s unique requirements.
The TrueVUE SaaS offering also provides out-of-box support for omni-channel order picking and fulfillment. Retailers can now use TrueVUE for buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) tasks through intuitive order notification, picking and fulfillment features that allow customers to shop anywhere, anytime. This in turn ensures both online and in-store shopping experience to drive sales conversion through reliable and accessible merchandise inventory visibility.
"Google Cloud is a true partner focused on our success. What stood out was how uniquely prepared Google Cloud is to provide both strategic and tactical answers to our requirements — particularly around best-in-class database technology and machine learning that will really allow us to maximize the value of our large datasets,” added Subramanian Kunchithapatham, vice president, Engineering, Sensormatic Solutions.
About Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
About Sensormatic Solutions from Johnson
Controls
Sensormatic Solutions is a global leader in enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak® and TrueVUE™ brands. Please visit SensormaticSolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005172/en/
