CoreSite Under Construction at New Downtown Chicago Data Center

|April 10, 2019 12:57 PM EDT
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, is under construction on Phase I of its new colocation data center location in downtown Chicago, known as “CH2.”
The CH2 data center is designed to leverage an interconnected campus environment with plans to deliver:
- Connection via redundant high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s CH1 data center, the Company’s key interconnection hub in Chicago, positioning the new data center to deliver a rich community of enterprises, content providers, networks with 40+ domestic and international carriers, leading cloud service providers with native cloud on-ramps, and best-of-breed solution partners to further serve customers’ needs
- Purpose-built space and infrastructure to support high-growth requirements for digital transformation and hybrid cloud demands in the heart of downtown Chicago
“We’re excited to have under construction an enterprise-class, purpose-built data center designed to deliver 18 megawatts of power and 169,000 net rentable square feet of capacity in downtown Chicago,” said Matt Gleason, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager. “We expect to complete the first phase of the building next year, delivering an efficient data center design capable of supporting high density requirements and enabling customers to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications.”
Highlights/Key Facts
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information systems, internal processes and information security; significant industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
