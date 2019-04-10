Fivetran Named a Launch Partner for Google BigQuery Data Transfer Service

|By Business Wire
Automated data pipeline provider Fivetran today announced it is a launch partner for Data Transfer Service, a new offering from Google Cloud that enables BigQuery customers to use Fivetran data connectors without leaving the Google Cloud environment. The automated setup and product integration between Google Cloud and Fivetran will allow BigQuery users to minimize their time to value and accelerate analytics projects by reducing the setup and maintenance overhead traditionally incurred when centralizing disparate data sources. This partnership builds on an ethos of Fivetran — that cloud-first, fully managed data services should not only be robust and powerful but also easy to use.
“Every company should have access to all their data, in one place, in real time, and Data Transfer Service is the realization of that vision,” said George Fraser, Fivetran CEO and co-founder. “The era of every company building fragile, error-prone custom ETL pipelines is over. Data Transfer Service gives you the power of BigQuery with the self-driving data infrastructure of Fivetran under the hood, so accessing your business data is as easy as writing a query.”
Fivetran is among the first external partners of Google's Data Transfer Service (DTS) for BigQuery. Currently, Fivetran and Google Cloud offer connectors for over 100 sources — including Salesforce, Marketo, NetSuite and more — and the list will continue to expand as Fivetran develops new data connectors.
Once customers use DTS to replicate data from siloed sources into BigQuery, they can take advantage of the many analytics and data science tools from external BigQuery partners like Looker and Tableau, as well as Google Cloud products like Data Studio, BigQueryML and Cloud AutoML. By simplifying the process of getting data to customers, Fivetran is helping analytics teams focus on driving insights rather than managing ETL.
BigQuery customers can use the Fivetran service for free during a 14-day trial period. To get started, navigate to the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace, search for Fivetran to see a list of data sources, select a source, and click Enroll. Then follow the on-screen instructions — it only takes a few minutes.
Here's what people are saying about Fivetran and Google BigQuery:
“We like BigQuery a lot. It’s simple with Fivetran for managing the
upload and syncing process. One of the nice things about Fivetran is the
ease of integration.”
– Carlos Nido, Senior Manager, Data & Analytics, Chubbies
“We could do the ETL ourselves, but it would be a lot of headaches.
Fivetran was so easy to trial and set up. It was a no-brainer. The
Fivetran team did a great job, too. We easily and quickly got our data
into BigQuery."
– Mark Schindler, Head of Analytics and Business Intelligence, Fountain
“Fivetran is really simple in a good way. They extract the data and load
it into the warehouse in the format you want. We just trust them to do
that.”
– Jim Shedlick, Director of Architecture, Label Insight
"With Fivetran and Google Cloud Platform, we’ve freed data scientists to
devote themselves to doing data analytics to help teachers and
administrators improve student performance.”
– Chris Haid, Chief of Staff, Chicago KIPP schools
About Fivetran:
Fivetran is the smartest, fastest way to load data into your cloud warehouse. Prebuilt, zero-maintenance Fivetran connectors deploy in five minutes and completely replicate your applications, databases, events and files — powering comprehensive business insights. Fivetran builds the best schemas and ERDs around, and we protect the continuity of your data projects with automatic schema migrations and incremental batch updates.
