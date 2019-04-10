Blue Sage Solutions Integrates with Optimal Blue’s Real-time Pricing & Locking APIs to Streamline Loan Origination Process

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 01:07 PM EDT
Optimal Blue, the leading provider of secondary marketing automation and services in the mortgage industry, announced today the certification of multiple integrations with Blue Sage Solutions’ sophisticated, multi-channel digital lending platform. Through seamless integrations with Optimal Blue’s product eligibility and pricing platform, Blue Sage now enables wholesale, correspondent, and retail lenders to receive real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.
Enabled through Optimal Blue’s highly unique and advanced RESTful API endpoints, these integrations provide “lights-out” automation for any type of lender to deliver a modern, timely and personalized experience that meets the expectations of today’s mortgage consumer while improving transparency. Without ever leaving the Blue Sage Solutions platform, loan officers can easily generate individual scenarios, quickly launch an application, and lock the loan when appropriate. The integration also streamlines the mortgage process, enhances loan officer productivity, and reduces costs along the way.
“Partnering with an industry leader like Optimal Blue is an opportunity to drive mortgage process automation through our combined, best-of-breed technologies and resources,” explained Joe Langner, CEO of Blue Sage Solutions. “Because Blue Sage handles multiple loan channels, this integration delivers the right information to today’s borrowers at the right time in the loan process and does it for a wider range of lenders than competing mortgage platforms. Our partnership also reflects Blue Sage’s steadfast commitment to ongoing innovation, modernizing the mortgage process through lights-out technology.”
“We are proud to announce the certification of multiple pricing and lock integrations across the Blue Sage Solutions platform,” said Bob Brandt, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at Optimal Blue. “Our partnership with Blue Sage furthers our goal of system-to-system automation with the industry’s leading solutions, bringing a single source of pricing for every client and user, across every system.”
ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE
Optimal Blue, a financial technology company, operates the nation’s largest Digital Mortgage Marketplace, connecting a network of originators and investors and facilitating a broad set of secondary market interactions. The company’s technology solutions include product eligibility and pricing, lock desk automation, risk management, loan trading, and data and analytics. More than $750 billion of transactions are processed each year across the Optimal Blue platform. For more information, visit www.optimalblue.com.
ABOUT BLUE SAGE SOLUTIONS
Blue Sage is an innovative, cloud-based digital lending platform for retail, wholesale and correspondent lenders that provides a superior lending experience for every borrower. The company’s technology is 100% browser-based and provides end-to-end functionality for the entire lending and fulfillment process, regardless of channel. All Blue Sage solutions include mobile applications and are delivered through a secure, fully managed cloud service. The company’s technology was developed over the past four years by the founders of Palisades Technology Partners, developers of Impact, the first end-to-end web-based loan platform which was used by five of the 10 largest U.S. originators. Blue Sage Solutions is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bluesageusa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005712/en/
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT