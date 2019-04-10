Klick Health Debuts Adaptive Brand Playbook

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 01:08 PM EDT
Klick Health today announced the debut of its Adaptive Brand Playbook, a distillation of over 20 years of learning what enables life sciences brands to achieve their full market potential. The Adaptive Brand Playbook is Klick’s proven approach of modern best practices and serves as an educational experience and reference tool for healthcare marketers.
The independent agency, named 2018 Agency of the Year by Medical Marketing & Media and ranked #1 in the magazine’s Agency 100, designed the Adaptive Brand Playbook after conducting hundreds of interviews and surveys with industry marketers who expressed frustration with the increased complexities and challenges they face on a regular basis in the modern healthcare marketing era.
Filled with real-world research, insights, and creative, the 230-page Adaptive Brand Playbook provides a comprehensive, step-by-step blueprint on how to build and activate brands that adapt and thrive in today’s fast-paced, ever-evolving market. In doing so, marketers can enable their brands to embrace change instead of buckling under its pressures.
“We want to share our thinking by showing instead of telling and offer our insights to the people who are bringing important medical breakthroughs to patients,” said Klick Co-founder and CEO Leerom Segal. “There’s a better way to build and activate life science brands in today’s dynamic market and we’ve seen the impact our adaptive approach can have. Simply put, an adaptive brand is more effective in-market. It is more efficient to develop; it costs less, does more, and does it better.”
Managing Director Peter Flaschner added, “An adaptive brand is grown, not built. It goes beyond traditional brand planning, medical strategy, and creative inputs because it contains the code necessary to adapt and thrive. An adaptive brand is better on Day 1 because it is built on better insights and it’s expressed with greater relevancy. It will be better on Day 100 because its systems and platforms will have evolved, and it will be better every day thereafter through its life, because it will continue to outperform expectations.”
Agency also announces Adaptive Brand Clinics
The Adaptive Brand Playbook provides clear and actionable insights, as well as practical tools to help life science marketers. But, said Flaschner, as much as the Adaptive Brand Playbook is designed to coach marketers through the adaptive brand building approach, it’s also designed to inspire them with a captivating, creative design and form factor. The book comes showcased in a sleek plexiglass case with an integrated 21-inch HD video screen.
Life science brand marketers can request a copy of the Adaptive Brand Playbook online at brandplaybook.klick.com. They can also register for an Adaptive Brand Clinic, a custom workshop that takes life science brands through a series of exercises to help make them more adaptive and effective in market.
Klick previewed an early draft of the Adaptive Brand Playbook at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January in San Francisco and has received overwhelmingly positive reaction and demand.
About Klick Health
Klick Health is the world's largest independent, full-service marketing and commercialization agency for life sciences. By relentlessly conspiring with the future, Klick helps its clients outsmart and outpace disease so people can live richer, longer lives. Klick has been named Agency of the Year six times over the last seven years by the industry’s leading publications and was recognized by the 2018 Cannes Lions Health Awards for its client campaigns. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth.
About Klick Inc.
Klick operates with a fiercely independent spirit at the intersection of technology, creativity, and strategy. The Klick family is a diverse group of people who are driven and connected by a shared culture and commitment to the relentless pursuit of awesome at Klick Health, Katalyst, and Sensei Labs. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, and Toronto. Klick has been consistently recognized as a leading Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Employee-Recommended Workplace, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. For more information on joining Klick, go to http://careers.klick.com.
