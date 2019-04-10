Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) 2.2 Now Available

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 01:50 PM EDT
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces the release of version 2.2 of Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE). This release focuses on bringing many of the recent Elastic Stack features to ECE in a more native way and providing better security and user management capabilities in multitenant environments. Elastic Cloud Enterprise version 2.2 is immediately available for download at elastic.co.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005739/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Cross-Cluster Search UI
ECE makes it easy to centrally provision and manage many clusters, which simplifies the best practice of having a cluster per tenant or use case rather than large multitenant clusters. While this multi-cluster approach is clearly better for each user — they have their own environment that can be easily upgraded on their schedule, no noisy neighbor effects, etc. — there are often benefits to being able to look across multiple users and clusters.
To address this need for searching across clusters, ECE has included a dedicated cross-cluster search API since version 2.1. Version 2.2 takes this cross-cluster search (CCS) capability further by providing a slick UI to manage the CCS workflow as a native, first-class deployment template. The CCS UI lets users easily configure a CCS deployment that can search across several or even all of the deployments managed by ECE in a secure and efficient way. Once the CCS deployment is defined, ECE takes care of all the underlying plumbing to make sure your deployments are configured securely and efficiently for CCS.
Role-Based Access Control (Beta)
ECE has always made security a priority, from end-to-end encrypted communications to a wide array of supported authentication types for managed clusters.
ECE 2.2 takes this security-first approach to the next level, providing the ability to create users, audit their interactions with the platform, and assign them with predefined roles for more fine-grained control over access to the ECE environment.
Role-based access control is introduced as a beta feature in ECE 2.2 and supports one or more of the following pre-configured roles:
- Platform admin: the almighty superuser; identical permission to the admin user in previous ECE versions.
- Platform viewer: view-only permissions for the entire platform and hosted deployments; identical permissions to the read-only user in previous ECE versions.
- Deployments manager: allows users to create and manage deployments on the platform, but does not allow them to access any platform level operations and resources such as deployment templates, instance configurations, allocators, etc.
- Deployments viewer: allows users to view only deployments, without the ability to operate on them in any way.
In addition, users are also able to configure ECE to authenticate users against a SAML identity provider or an LDAP server, and map users in these user registries to the above roles.
The addition of role-based access control to ECE is another step in making ECE more secure. Future versions will include support for custom roles and the ability to define teams and segregate resources across these teams.
Integration with Index Lifecycle Management
In Elastic Stack version 6.7, Elastic introduced a much-awaited feature: index lifecycle management (ILM). With ILM, users can automate the management of indices over their lifetime, and automatically apply operations such as index relocation to a different node, force merging and shrinking an index, or deleting it at different phases in its lifecycle.
Previous versions of ECE baked a more rudimentary index curation functionality into the relevant deployment templates such as hot-warm. In version 2.2, new clusters now leverage the more sophisticated and feature-rich index lifecycle management provided by the Elastic Stack, and implement things like index shrinking, force merging, and even deletion.
Elasticsearch Keystore Support
Keystore is an Elasticsearch tool that allows users to securely store sensitive settings such as credentials for blob store repositories accessed from within Elasticsearch. These include AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.
With ECE 2.2, users now have API and UI access to create and store secure settings to an Elasticsearch keystore, and ECE makes sure that these settings are always available to cluster nodes, regardless of their location, which allows ECE users to configure various Elasticsearch plugins more securely.
All New Ansible Playbooks
One of the more common requests from ECE users was to be able to install and manage ECE installation with popular configuration management and infrastructure-as-code tools. ECE version 2.2 includes a number of Ansible playbooks to install and manage ECE more easily.
Ready for 7.0
ECE 2.2 is ready for the Elastic Stack version 7.0, which was also released today. Greenfield ECE 2.2 installations will include version 7.0 of the stack automatically, and ECE users who upgraded from earlier versions can simply add the 7.0 stack pack to their environment and upgrade their clusters to 7.0.
Another important improvement is that ECE 2.2 will support a rolling upgrading from 6.7 to 7.0, without incurring any downtime — a major version upgrade with zero downtime.
Additional Improvements
In addition to all the above, ECE 2.2 also includes several enhancements that improve scalability and usability:
- Performance and stability improvements due to more efficient use of ZooKeeper, which is the heart of the ECE distributed state and coordination layer. These improvements are achieved by significantly reducing the number of connections to ZooKeeper. Clusters from version 6.7 onwards will no longer connect directly to ZooKeeper for any purpose, effectively making the platform much more scalable.
- System clusters have been upgraded to version 6.6, which allows users to use the new infrastructure monitoring and logging apps in Kibana to monitor and view logs and metrics of ECE hosts and containers.
Learn More
- Read the ECE 2.2 release blog
- ECE Documentation
- Download ECE
- Read about Elastic’s customers
About Elastic
Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.
Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005739/en/
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT