4C erwirbt Beteiligung an iQ Media, beide Unternehmen gründen gemeinsam Kinetiq, das weltweit größte einheitliche Netzwerk für TV Intelligence

|April 10, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
4C und iQ Media geben heute bekannt, dass sie in das neue Unternehmen Kinetiq (www.kinetiq.tv) investiert und dieses gemeinsam gegründet haben. Es vereint iQ Media sowie Teletrax von 4C. Kinetiq wird das weltweit größte einheitliche Netzwerk für TV Intelligence betreiben und die Messung, Überwachung und Signalisierung von Paid Media und Earned Media auf lokalen, nationalen und globalen Märkten anbieten.
Kinetiq wird weltweit operieren. Der Hauptsitz des Unternehmens ist in Philadelphia im US-Bundesstaat Pennsylvania; der europäische Hauptsitz befindet sich im niederländischen Eindhoven. Kevin Kohn, CEO von iQ Media, wird auch als CEO von Kinetiq agieren. Die Führungsebene von 4C und iQ Media wird das Führungsteam von Kinetiq ergänzen. Bisherige Investoren von 4C und iQ Media, darunter Jump Capital, Edison Partners, GMH Ventures, Kayne Capital und Civolution Holdings, behalten ihr Engagement bei. Dem Vorstand des neu gegründeten Unternehmens gehören Kevin Kohn von Kinetiq, Dr. Alok Choudhary von 4C, Kelly Ford von Edison Partners, Sach Chitnis von Jump Capital und ein unabhängiges Mitglied an, das noch benannt wird.
Das kombinierte globale Netzwerk für TV Intelligence von Kinetiq wird es Sendeanstalten, Markenunternehmen, Agenturen und Softwarepartnern ermöglichen, TV- und Videoinhalte mit der gleichen Geschwindigkeit, Präzision und Agilität wie digitale Inhalte zu bewerten und zu messen. Kinetiq vereint die Fähigkeit von iQ Media, Nennungen der betreffenden Marken in Paid Media und Earned Media national und über alle 210 US-amerikanischen Designated Market Areas (DMAs) hinweg zu ermitteln, mit dem globalen Netzwerk von Teletrax: Dieses umfasst mehr als 85 Länder mit mehr als 250 globalen Erfassungsstandorten und ca. 2.500 Fernsehsendern.
„In der Vergangenheit war die TV-Attribution auf bezahlte Werbung beschränkt. Dabei wurden die Wirkung und der Erfolg der Markenpräsenz innerhalb der Inhalte außer Acht gelassen wurden - dort, wo das Publikum am stärksten eingebunden ist“, so Kevin Kohn, CEO von Kinetiq. „Werbetreibende und Agenturen entwickeln ihre Strategien für die bezahlte TV-Werbung weiter, sodass auch Earned Media und das Markensponsoring einbezogen werden. Kinetiq ist herausragend positioniert, wenn es darum geht, die tatsächliche Rendite dieser Investitionen zu quantifizieren. Wir freuen uns sehr, dies gemeinsam mit dem kompetenten Team von Teletrax zu verwirklichen.“
„Der Zusammenschluss von iQ Media und Teletrax bringt leistungsstarke neue Lösungen für die Branche und Größenvorteile für das Unternehmen“, so Lance Neuhauser, CEO von 4C. „Wir freuen uns, dass wir künftig dank der unübertroffenen Leistungsfähigkeit des globalen TV-Intelligence-Netzwerks von Kinetiq die Medienanalysen optimieren können, welche den Marken über die Plattform Scope by 4C™ zur Verfügung stehen.“
Gemeinsam liefern iQ Media und Teletrax den Kunden von Kinetiq die umfassendsten Erkenntnisse zur TV-Performance, die derzeit auf dem Markt erhältlich sind. Dazu zählen:
TV- und Medienüberwachung in Echtzeit oder rückwirkend: Die Möglichkeit, die Gesamtheit der Abdeckung in Earned Media zu verfolgen und auszuwerten, sowie der beispiellose Zugang zu TV- und Medieninhalten in Echtzeit und aus Aufzeichnungen, darunter mehr als 40 Millionen Stunden Fernsehprogramm.
Erkennung und Nachverfolgung von Inhalten: Kinetiq bietet mithilfe von Fingerprinting- und Watermarking-Funktionen einen globalen Überblick darüber, wo, wann und wie lange Ihre Inhalte gesendet wurden.
Werbespotkatalog „as a Service“: Der ständig wachsende Werbespotkatalog von Kinetiq umfasst mehr als 500.000 indexierte Werbespots von über 32.000 Marken. Das Unternehmen plant, den Katalog für Wettbewerbsanalysen und kreative Audits einem breiten Publikum im Abonnement verfügbar zu machen. Der Katalog umfasst alle 210 US-amerikanischen Designated Market Areas (DMAs) und die nationalen Werbespots auf den 85 Märkten, die Kinetiq bedient.
Messung von Sponsoring: Einheitliche Informationen darüber, welche Wirkung Marken-Sponsoring in Form von Veranstaltungen, Sportlern, Produktplatzierungen und -eigenschaften während und außerhalb der Veranstaltungen im Live-TV erzielt.
TV-Attribution und fortschrittliche Zielgruppensegmente: Über ein Netzwerk von vernetzten Smart TVs kann Kinetiq die Markenexposition im Fernsehen mit Daten auf Haushaltsebene und mit den Daten verknüpfen, die direkt von den Markenunternehmen stammen. Auf diese Weise kann die Investitionsrendite von Paid Media, Earned Media und Sponsoring-Aktivitäten gemessen werden.
Signalisierung auf Zweitdisplay: Kinetiq kann jederzeit Werbespots auf Mobilgeräten bzw. Computern aktivieren, wenn eine Marke im Fernsehen sichtbar oder hörbar ist. Dazu werden Signale genutzt, die an Media-Buying-Plattformen wie beispielsweise Suchmaschinen, Social Media, mobile und digitale Anbieter gesendet werden.
Zu den Kunden von Kinetiq zählen Mercedes-Benz, Fox Broadcasting Company, Google, Mitsubishi, Newell Brands, US Bank, AP und Reuters. Progress Partner vertrat iQ Media bei der Transaktion.
Über Kinetiq
Kinetiq verfolgt ein mutiges, neuartiges Konzept für TV-Daten und -Analysen. Durch die Vereinigung von iQ Media und Teletrax von 4C bieten die intelligenten Überwachungs-, Mess- und Signalisierungslösungen von Kinetiq den umfangreichsten Überblick über die TV-Performance auf globalen, nationalen und lokalen Märkten. Kinetiq liefert wertvolle Informationen über das Publikum und dessen Einbindung bei allen Investitionen in Paid Media, Earned Media und Sponsoring-Aktivitäten. Marken, Agenturen, Sendeanstalten und ISVs wie Mercedes-Benz, Fox Broadcasting Company und Google nutzen Kinetiq, um ihre echte Investitionsrendite für Fernsehwerbung auf lokaler und globaler Ebene besser verstehen zu können. Die Unternehmenszentralen von Kinetiq befinden sich im US-amerikanischen Philadelphia und im niederländischen Eindhoven. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.kinetiq.tv.
Über 4C
4C ist ein global operierendes Data-Science- und Marketing-Technologieunternehmen, das Markenunternehmen Self-Service-Software für das Video-Marketing und für die Optimierung der Geschäftsergebnisse anbietet. Führende Markenunternehmen, weltweit operierende Agenturen und Medieninhaber vertrauen auf die Plattform Scope by 4C™, wenn es darum geht, ihre wertvollsten Verbraucher zu ermitteln und diese über die verschiedensten Kanäle und Geräte zu erreichen. 4C erwirtschaftet rund 2 Milliarden US-Dollar an jährlichen Werbeausgaben, die über Scope fließen. Damit unterstützt das Unternehmen einheitliche Zielgruppen, die Aktivierung und Analyse im linearen Fernsehen, in sozialen Medien, in Over-the-Top-Content sowie im digitalen Handel. 4C wurde 2011 gegründet, hat seinen Hauptsitz in Chicago, beschäftigt Mitarbeiter an 16 Standorten in den USA, in Großbritannien, den Niederlanden, in Frankreich, Hongkong, Indien, Singapur und auf den Philippinen. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.4Cinsights.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
