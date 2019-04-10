Pitney Bowes reconhece líderes da indústria para impacto do mercado com tecnologia

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 02:25 PM EDT
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), uma empresa de tecnologia global que fornece soluções de comércio nas áreas de remessa e entrega de correspondências, dados e ecommerce, anunciou hoje três vencedores de seu Programa Inaugural Knowledge Champion Awards (Prêmios para Campeões do Conhecimento). BB&T, Mastercard e Telefonica foram, cada uma, reconhecidas como líderes em três categorias individuais por sua implementação da tecnologia Pitney Bowes para fazer uma diferença significativa nos mercados em que atuam e com os clientes aos quais elas atendem.
“Hoje, as empresas têm acesso ilimitado à tecnologia de classe mundial para solucionar praticamente qualquer desafio de negócios que enfrentam. Mas, é como estas empresas realmente utilizam a tecnologia para impactar significativamente no mundo o que mais importa”, disse Bob Guidotti, vice-presidente executivo e presidente na Pitney Bowes Software and Data. “A Pitney Bowes possui uma impressionante lista de clientes que utilizam nossa tecnologia, mas a BB&T, a Mastercard e a Telefonica se destacam, não só pelo uso da tecnologia para solucionar desafios de negócios, mas também pelo uso de tecnologia para criar compromissos realmente significativos com os consumidores que atendem diariamente.”
Cada empresa foi reconhecida nas seguintes categorias:
- BB&T: Líder em Serviços de Gerenciamento de Risco. A BB&T é reconhecida pela Pitney Bowes por priorizar a precisão como o principal motivador para a redução de riscos, tanto para o cliente quanto para a empresa, enquanto demonstra, ao mesmo tempo, como o software e os dados - Pitney Bowes Spectrum Entity Resolution e Data Visualization (Visualização de dados) - ajudam a empresa a vivenciar estes valores.
- Mastercard: Líder em Inovação em Localização Contextual: a Mastercard é reconhecida por demonstrar o poder do software e dados de localização – Pitney Bowes Spectrum, Master Location Data, Point of Interest e Geofences – para revelar informações que aprimorem os compromissos dos clientes, operações e decisões de negócios da empresa.
- Telefonica: Líder pela Excelência da Experiência do Cliente: a Telefonica Central America é reconhecida por implantar, de maneira bem-sucedida, soluções de software e dados – Pitney Bowes Spectrum e Customer Engagement Solutions – para criar engajamento significativo, envolvente e o melhor da categoria com os clientes.
Sobre a Pitney Bowes:
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) é uma empresa global de tecnologia que fornece soluções para o comércio, gerando bilhões de transações. Clientes do mundo inteiro, inclusive 90% das empresas Fortune 500, confiam na precisão oferecida pelas soluções, análises e APIs da Pitney Bowes nas áreas de atendimento, envio e devolução em ecommerce; ecommerce transfronteiriço; remessa e entrega de correspondência de escritórios; serviços de pré-seleção; dados de localização; software de informação e envolvimento do cliente; serviços; e financiamento. Durante quase 100 anos, a Pitney Bowes vem inovando e oferecendo tecnologias que eliminam a complexidade na hora de realizar transações de comércio com exatidão. Para mais informações, visite o site da Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, em www.pitneybowes.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005756/pt/
