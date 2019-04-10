CORRECTING and REPLACING E2open Recognized as a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

|By Business Wire
|April 10, 2019 03:35 PM EDT
Four paragraph, second sentence of the release should read: is rated at 4.9 out of 5 stars on the Gartner Peer Insights review website for the TMS market, based on 10 reviews, as of April 3, 2019 (instead of is rated at 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Gartner Peer Insights review website for the TMS market, based on 10 reviews, as of 29 March 2019).
The corrected release reads:
E2OPEN RECOGNIZED AS A CHALLENGER IN THE 2019 GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT FOR TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
E2open improves position on both the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision axes compared to the previous year
E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. E2open improved its position on both the ability to execute and completeness of vision axes compared to the previous year.
E2open’s TMS solution, now part of the its strategic platform after the acquisition of Cloud Logistics, is grounded in strong customer satisfaction, ease of use and speed to value. Synergies realized by merging Cloud Logistics with E2open include expanded financial resources, the addition of new modes of transport, TMS global sales and operational coverage, and enhanced end-to-end capabilities that link planning to execution.
“When E2open acquired Cloud Logistics, we knew it was an essential piece of the puzzle for removing inherent inefficiencies in handoffs between modes of transport and providing large-enterprise customers with complete end-to-end planning and execution across all tiers of the supply chain. We are honored to be recognized by Gartner,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “Modern transportation management is a critical element in our supply chain convergence strategy that enables us to expand value for customers. Adding intuitive “TMS Made Easy” technology to E2open’s platform and combining it with the world’s largest ocean carrier network is a game changer. The result is a new level of visibility and control for both domestic and global commerce.”
The Gartner Magic Quadrant positions vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. Additionally, Cloud Logistics by E2open is rated at 4.9 out of 5 stars on the Gartner Peer Insights review website for the TMS market, based on 10 reviews, as of April 3, 2019.
E2open created Cloud Logistics by E2open after acquiring Cloud Logistics in September 2018 and quickly integrated its transportation management technology into the E2open network platform and logistics visibility offerings. The company subsequently acquired INTTRA in November 2018, giving customers access to the world’s largest network of ocean carriers and more than one-quarter of global maritime bookings. E2open is in the process of adding parcel and Rail Rule 11 functionality to establish a complete transportation management footprint for complex multi-modal shippers. The result will be a modern and easy-to-use offering encompassing all modes of transport for domestic and global shippers of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.
To access a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems report, please visit www.e2open.com.
Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck | Brock Johns | Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest rankings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About E2open
At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.
About Cloud Logistics by E2open
Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics) provides innovative and easy-to-use technology that powers transportation logistics solutions for the global supply chain market. Cloud Logistics’ TMS offers a modern, intuitive user experience to simplify carrier selection, load tendering, communication and payment while increasing visibility and offering real-time reporting. The cloud-based tool is easy to implement and offers a rapid-deployment TMS that can go live in as little as one day. Cloud Logistics makes the complexities of order collaboration, communication and international transportation management simple and beneficial for companies of any size. The TMS includes a unique user experience, customizable alerts, social technology for business and a mobile application designed specifically for carriers. For more information about Cloud Logistics, please visit www.gocloudlogistics.com.
E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005532/en/
