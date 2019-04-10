MailStore V12: Ein neues Niveau im Bereich Sicherheit und bei vereinfachter Archivierung von Cloud Services

|By Business Wire
MailStore Software GmbH, ein führender Spezialist für E-Mail-Archivierung, veröffentlichte heute Version 12 seiner Software. Die Anwender von MailStore Server und der MailStore Service Provider Edition (SPE) profitieren von der erhöhten Sicherheit durch einfachere Handhabung und dank MailStore Gateway von einem einfacheren Mittel der Archivierung von Journal-E-Mails der Cloud Services, wie beispielsweise Microsoft Office 365. Mit MailStore V12 wird das E-Mail-Management noch sicherer und einfacher in der Handhabung.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005813/de/
MailStore Gateway is a free add-on program that allows emails from cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google G Suite, or from other email servers, to be archived. https://download.mailstore.com/marketing/en/mediakit.zip (Photo: Business Wire)
„Unsere Kunden verlassen sich darauf, dass ihre archivierten E-Mails sicher und stabil gespeichert werden", so Björn Meyn, Product Manager bei MailStore. „Daher muss eigentlich nicht erwähnt werden, dass wir unsere Sicherheitsaspekte unserer Software ständig verbessern und wir sie an die steigenden Anforderungen an die E-Mail-Sicherheit anpassen wollen. Es ist ebenfalls bedeutungsvoll für uns, den Bedienkomfort und die positive Benutzerfreundlichkeit zu bewahren, da sie die Kennzeichen unserer Software darstellen.”
Automatisierte Unterstützung von „Let’s Encrypt"-Zertifikaten
Eine sicherlich bemerkenswerte Innovation von Version 12 von MailStore ist die automatisierte Unterstützung digitaler Zertifikate der unabhängigen Zertifizierungsstelle Let’s Encrypt, die digitale Zertifikate für kostenlose Transport Layer Security (TSL) Verschlüsselung bietet. Mit dieser Serviceleistung stellt MailStore seinen Kunden ein einfaches Mittel zur Verfügung, mit dessen Hilfe sie offizielle und vertrauenswürdige Zertifikate automatisch erhalten und erneuern können, sodass sie eine sichere und stabile Umgebung aufbauen können. Falls erforderlich kann MailStore Server die Administratoren dabei unterstützen, Zertifikate von Let’s Encrypt bereits während der Installation anzufordern und zu konfigurieren. Darüber hinaus überwacht die Software selbst die Zertifikatserneuerung, sodass MailStore Server stets über ein gültiges Zertifikat verfügt. Alternativ hierzu können Administratoren den Installer verwenden, um selbstsignierte Zertifikate zu erstellen oder Zugriff auf vorhandene Zertifikate zu erhalten.
Vereinfachte Archivierung von Cloud Services mit MailStore Gateway
MailStore Gateway for MailStore Server and MailStore SPE ist ein kostenloses Zusatzprogramm. Zusätzlich zu SMTP- und POP3-Proxy-Funktionen bietet es einen einfachen E-Mail-Server, der es ermöglicht, dass E-Mails von Cloud Services, wie Microsoft Office 365 und Google G Suite oder von anderen E-Mail-Servern, archiviert werden können. MailStore Gateway wurde zunächst unter Berücksichtigung der folgenden Szenarien entwickelt:
- Als Server: in diesem Fall fungiert MailStore Gateway als Ziel eines Journals oder als Archivierungsregel für andere E-Mail-Server, die selbst Kopien eingehender oder ausgehender E-Mails erstellen können
- Als Proxy: in diesem Szenario agiert MailStore Gateway als ein SMTP- und POP3- Proxy, der Kopien aller zwischen E-Mail-Clients und E-Mail-Servern ausgetauschten Mails erstellt
Security by Design gilt ebenfalls für MailStore Gateway!
Alle in den Mailboxen von Gateway gespeichertem E-Mails werden durch starke Hybrid-Verschlüsselung geschützt. Grundsätzlich verbietet MailStore Gateway auch die Übertragung von Benutzernamen oder Passwörtern über unverschlüsselte Verbindungen. Daher müssen Server, für die Verbindungen über die Proxyfunktion eingerichtet wurden, eine implizite (SMTPS, POP3S) oder explizite (SMTP und STARTTLS, POP3 und STARTTLS) Verschlüsselung unterstützen.
Der Zugang zu Management Console von MailStore Gateway kann über gewöhnliche Browser, wie Microsoft Edge, Microsoft IE 10 (und höhere Versionen) sowie über Google Chrome und Mozilla Firefox erfolgen.
Andere Verbesserungen für eine höhere Sicherheit und bessere Benutzerfreundlichkeit
- Administratoren von MailStore SPE erhalten eine Benachrichtigung, wenn die Aktualisierung einer Lizenz fehlschlägt.
- Wenn der Web Client of MailStore Server und MailStore SPE verwendet werden, wird die Spracheinstellung des Browsers erkannt und automatisch verwendet.
- Ab Version 12 unterstützen sowohl MailStore Server als auch MailStore SPE den Microsoft Windows Server 2019.
Über MailStore
Die MailStore Software GmbH aus Viersen nahe Düsseldorf (Deutschland) ist eine Tochtergesellschaft des US-amerikanischen Unternehmens Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB), eines führenden Anbieters von Data-Protection-Lösungen. MailStore ist einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter von E-Mail-Archivierungslösungen. Mehr als 60.000 Unternehmen, öffentliche Institutionen und Bildungseinrichtungen in mehr als 100 Ländern vertrauen auf die Produkte des deutschen Spezialisten.
Mit seiner Service Provider Edition (SPE) bietet MailStore eine Lösung, die maßgeschneidert ist für die Bedürfnisse von Dienstleistern, die in der Lage sind, ihren Kunden eine E-Mail-Archivierung als Managed Service anzubieten.
Das Produktportfolio von MailStore umfasst ebenfalls MailStore Home, eine Lösung, die es einzelnen Privatanwendern ermöglicht, ihre privaten E-Mails kostenlos zu archivieren. MailStore Home wird gegenwärtig von mehr als 1.000.000 Nutzern rund um den Globus verwendet.
Überschrift: MailStore Gateway ist ein kostenloses
Zusatzprogramm, das die Archivierung für E-Mails aus Cloud
Services, wie Microsoft Office 365 und Google G Suite oder aus
anderen E-Mail-Servern ermöglicht.
