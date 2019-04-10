Taulia kündigt Partnerschaft mit Google Cloud für Rechnungsverarbeitung mit KI an

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 03:43 PM EDT
Taulia, ein führendes Finanztechnik-Unternehmen, arbeitet mit Google Cloud zusammen, um eine KI-gesteuerte Rechnungslösung einzuführen.
Die auf der Google Cloud Next ‘19 vorgestellte Lösung zeigt, wie Taulia die Probleme adressiert, die Unternehmen bei der Verarbeitung von Rechnungen haben. Lieferantenrechnungen werden in der Regel in vielen verschiedenen Formaten erstellt und enthalten unstrukturierte Daten, deren Verarbeitung mit der derzeitigen Technologie schwierig ist. Dieser antiquierte Workflow führt zu einem hohen Bedarf an manuellen Eingriffen, hohem Verwaltungsaufwand und letztendlich zur Verzögerung wichtiger Zahlungen. Eine Studie von Gartner zeigt, dass mehr als 80 % aller Daten, die weltweit von Unternehmen generiert werden, in unstrukturierten Formaten erstellt werden.
Cognitive Invoicing ermöglicht Unternehmen, Rechnungen ihrer Lieferanten in jedem Dateiformat erfolgreich zu verarbeiten. Die Lösung nutzt die Kapazitäten der optischen Zeichenerkennung (Optical Character Recognition, OCR) von Document Understanding AI von Google Cloud, um unstrukturierte Lieferantenrechnungsdaten in der globalen Rechnungsplattform von Taulia zu lesen und zu interpretieren. Mit Ausnahmen kann einfach auf kooperativer Basis in der Cloud umgegangen werden, wobei jede Partei die Möglichkeit hat, Korrekturen vorzunehmen. Dadurch entsteht ein automatisierter, durchgängiger Rechnungsprozess für Käufer wie Lieferanten.
Durch die Automatisierung des Prozesses durch die Anwendung von KI ist Cognitive Invoicing hervorragend aufgestellt, um die Kosten der Verarbeitung einer Rechnung von Euro auf Cents zu reduzieren. Die Fähigkeit von Unternehmen, Rechnungen schneller zu verarbeiten und zu genehmigen, bedeutet auch, dass ihre Lieferanten eher frühzeitig bezahlt werden können, was ihre Liquidität verbessert.
„Mithilfe von KI konnten wir endlich die hartnäckigen Probleme bei der Rechnungsverarbeitung beheben, unter denen viele Unternehmen leiden. Wir können jetzt unsere Philosophie umsetzen und Käufer wie Lieferanten in die Lage versetzen, Informationen ungehindert auszutauschen“, so Brady Cale, CTO von Taulia. „Je schneller eine Rechnung verarbeitet werden kann, desto eher kann sie in der Betriebskapitalstrategie des Unternehmens genutzt werden, wodurch mehr Gelegenheiten für Unternehmen entstehen, Barbestände anzuheben. Das verändert für Finanzteams so ziemlich alles – ein echter Game Changer.“
„Unternehmen brauchen einfache, skalierbare Lösungen, um fundierte Einblicke aus unstrukturierten Inhalten und Dokumenten zu gewinnen“, so Pallab Deb, Head of ML Tech Partners bei Google. „Wir freuen uns, in Zusammenarbeit mit Partnern wie Taulia Document Understanding AI bereitstellen zu können, was unseren Kunden ermöglicht, wertvolle Erkenntnisse aus ihren Dokumenten zu gewinnen.“
Hinweis an Redaktionen:
Taulia liefert Betriebskapitallösungen, mit denen Unternehmen einfacher Barbestände anheben, Zahlungen beschleunigen und die Supply Chain verbessern können.
Seit der Gründung im Jahr 2009 verfolgt Taulia das Ziel, eine Welt zu schaffen, in der jedes Unternehmen erfolgreich tätig sein kann, indem es Bargeldbestände mithilfe unserer Plattform auf dem neuesten Stand der Technik anhebt. Unser Team von Finanzexperten, die ständig für Neuerungen sorgen, hat ein Netzwerk geschaffen, in dem 1,6 Millionen Unternehmen in 168 Ländern miteinander verknüpft sind und bereits mehr als 90 Mrd. US-Dollar an frühzeitigen Zahlungen erzielt werden konnten.
Taulia hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco und Niederlassungen in den USA, in Europa und im Raum Asien/Pazifik.
Weitere Informationen zu Cognitive Invoicing finden Sie unter https://taulia.com/cognitive-invoicing/
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005815/de/
