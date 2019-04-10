NAB Show and Citizine Announce 2019 Travel Video Award Winners

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 04:58 PM EDT
NAB Show and Citizine Networks, Inc. announced today the winners for the second annual Travel Video Awards (TVAs). The awards honor innovative and inspiring travel videos released in 2018 by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies and lifestyle brands. Awards were presented on April 9 at an event at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
The winner for each of the ten categories of the Travel Video Awards, as well as the Nomad Award for the best video across the Independent track, is selected by Citizine. Voters from around the world determined the winners of the Audience Awards: Best Independent Travel Video and Best Industry Travel Video.
The Travel Video Awards ceremony was sponsored by NAB Show and Waze Broadcast. All video submissions must have aired or been digitally published between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. Additional information is available here.
WINNERS OF THE 2019 TRAVEL VIDEO AWARDS
AUDIENCE AWARDS
Independent Travel Video
Turkey Travel Vlogs (Flying The Nest)
Industry Travel Video
Be Intrepid (Intrepid Travel, Betty Wants In/Ben McNamara)
INDEPENDENT TRACK
Best Wanderlust Video
seoul_wave (Brandon Li)
Best Hosted Video
Animals We love - Turtle Miracle (Alana Nichols, Aurora Digital Media Co. Ltd.)
Best Documentary
Happy Animals (MEL Films)
Best Travel Series
The Heart of Belgium (Peter Bragiel)
INDUSTRY TRACK
Best Video by a Cruise or Airline
Rhapsody Remastered - Charlotte De Santos (United Airlines, 360i)
Best Video by a Hospitality Brand
Dancing Through The Waters (Marriott International, NBTV Studios)
Best Video by a Tourism Organization
Souvenirs De Paris (Centre Pompidou, Agence Marcel)
Best Video by a Media Company
Samantha Brown's Places to Love - Xi'an, China (WETA/American Public Television, Samantha Brown Media)
Best Video by a Lifestyle Brand
The Land of Land Rovers (Jaguar Land Rover, Spark44)
Best Travel Video Advertisement
Tourism Australia Dundee (Tourism Australia, Droga5)
For more information, visit www.thetravelvideoawards.com. Join the conversation on social media with #2019TVAs and be sure to follow the Travel Video Awards on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs)
Launched in 2018, the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) honors innovative and inspiring travel videos released by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. In addition to the yearly Awards, the TVAs have expanded its programming to include Spotlight, a monthly newsletter featuring interviews with the creators, brands and agencies behind the latest branded travel videos and ads; and the launch of TVAdb, a curated database of high-quality travel videos from around the world that can be filtered by destination, filmmakers, and brands making it a valuable resource for travel industry professionals who wants to see the best travel videos, as well as discover new talent and review the work of peers in the industry.
About Citizine Networks, Inc.
Citizine Networks, Inc. (www.citizine.tv) is a global lifestyle and travel platform targeting urban citizens. Citizine has developed a proprietary video “tagging” technology that enables content creators to “tag” their videos and enable viewers to transact off the content (research destinations, build and share personal travel profiles, etc.) In addition, Citizine’s branded content studio works with travel and lifestyle brands to create compelling programs targeting audiences across the globe.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org
