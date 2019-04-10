Velodyne Lidar gana el Premio PACE 2019 de Automotive News

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 05:06 PM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. fue galardonada con el Premio PACE 2019 de Automotive News en una ceremonia de entrega de premios que se llevó a cabo el 8 de abril en Detroit. Velodyne fue el único proveedor de sensores de detección y alcance de luz (light detection and ranging, lidar) en ganar este prestigioso premio, que distingue a los distribuidores automotrices por su innovación insuperable, sus avances tecnológicos y su desempeño comercial.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005876/es/
The Velodyne Lidar team accepting the 2019 Automotive News PACE Award at the awards ceremony in Detroit. (Photo: Business Wire)
Velodyne fue reconocida por Velodyne Alpha Puck™, un sensor lidar diseñado específicamente para la conducción autónoma y la seguridad avanzada de vehículos a velocidades de carretera. Perfecto para la autonomía de nivel 4 y 5, el sensor produce una imagen que se describe mejor como “impresionante”, con el conjunto de datos de más alta resolución del mundo. Cuenta con la gama más larga para la conducción en carretera y la máxima seguridad.
“Velodyne se siente honrada de que Automotive News y sus jueces expertos reconozcan a Alpha Puck por haber logrado la excelencia en innovación automotriz”, señaló Marta Hall, presidenta y directora de Desarrollo de Negocios de Velodyne Lidar. “Alpha Puck, que es la culminación de diez años de desarrollo y aprendizaje sobre lidar a partir de millones de millas de carreteras, demuestra la posición de liderazgo de Velodyne en cuanto a la oferta de las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor”.
Los sensores lidar son un componente central de los vehículos autónomos (autonomous vehicles, AVs) y de los sistemas avanzados de asistencia a conductores (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS). Velodyne es el proveedor de mayor volumen de entregas de sensores lidar a la industria automotriz con más de 250 clientes distribuidos globalmente. Los sensores de Velodyne ofrecen abundantes datos de percepción informática que permiten la detección de objetos y espacio libre en tiempo real para una navegación segura y una operación confiable.
La 25.ª edición anual de los Premios PACE fue presentada por Automotive News y la Asociación de Fabricantes de Piezas Automotrices (Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, APMA) para reconocer las innovaciones revolucionarias en productos y procesos. El Gobierno de Canadá fue patrocinador platino. La competencia, que incluyó una extensa revisión por parte de un panel independiente de jueces expertos en la industria, estuvo abierta para los distribuidores que contribuyen directamente con productos, procesos, materiales o servicios a la fabricación de automóviles o camiones. Los Premios PACE de Automotive News PACE son reconocidos mundialmente como punto de referencia de innovación en la industria.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y Director Ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, lo que revolucionó la percepción y la autonomía de los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™; la versátil Ultra Puck™; la Alpha Puck™, que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5; la VelaDome™, con un ángulo ultra ancho; la Velarray™, optimizada por los sistemas avanzados de asistencia de manejo (ADAS); y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor. Para obtener más información sobre lidar, visite la página web Lidar 101, de Velodyne.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005876/es/
