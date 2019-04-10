Bounteous Showcases Personalization, eCommerce Solutions at 2019 Adobe Summit

|By Business Wire
Bounteous, a leading digital solutions provider and the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Emerging Partner of the Year, took home a handful of honors and brand collaborations at Adobe Summit 2019, the digital marketing industry’s premier event of the year. Highlights include showcasing experience-driven commerce and personalization with blue chip partners and clients, winning the Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Rock Star competition for the second year in a row, and sharing a best-practices platform for accelerating analytics optimization in the Adobe Experience Cloud.
Demonstrating thought leadership in innovative experience-driven commerce solutions, Bounteous VP of Digital Experience Platforms Marc Infield took the stage with TiVo at Adobe Summit to demonstrate accelerating Magento implementations through the Adobe Commerce Cloud. Bounteous, one of North America’s leading independent mid-size eCommerce providers, created sales tools for the Adobe Commerce Cloud Integration Framework (CIF) at Adobe Summit. Bounteous has been implementing solutions from certified Magento developers for over a decade, also creating the official Magento connector for the AEM Commerce Integration Framework (CIF).
“Bounteous has a solid track record of delivering experience-driven commerce and a strong established expertise using Magento,” Infield said. “We have tangible experience in the space—not just aspirational views—and developing the demo for the Adobe Commerce Cloud which will be used by the Adobe/Magento sales team is the latest example. Commerce with the Adobe Cloud is no longer just an idea. It’s available now and it provides exciting new ways to deliver engaging commerce experiences.”
One of Summit’s key newsworthy moments was the unveiling of the Adobe Commerce Cloud, built on Magento Commerce and now a core part of Adobe Experience Cloud. Bounteous put its stamp on the Adobe Commerce Cloud by developing the Adobe sales foundation, empowering Adobe practitioners to dynamically adapt content and structure based on a unified customer profile. This integration was also featured in “Adobe Experience Manager Sites: Top Innovations.”
“The key problem to be looking at is, how do we make (managing SKUs within a commerce platform) efficient?” said Haresh Kumar, AEM director, strategy and product marketing. “That’s what we’re solving with this intersection of experience that drives the commerce with Magento and AEM coming together.”
Echoing Summit’s core message of delivering data-driven, personalized, and engaging customer experiences, Bounteous client Caesars Entertainment keynoted the Summit Super Session, “Personalization, Data and the Experience Business of Travel.” Bounteous is supporting Caesars in their digital transformation by enabling personalization through an innovative approach using AEM and Adobe Target.
Bounteous and Caesars were also finalists in the Adobe Experience Maker Awards at Adobe Summit for best personalized experience for the newly designed Caesars.com homepage which leverages the Adobe Experience Cloud—specifically Adobe Target—for dynamically populated, personalized touchpoints.
Meanwhile, Bounteous solidified its engineering prowess by taking home a back-to-back win of the AEM Rock Star contest. Mark Adamcin, Lead Architect with Bounteous, was named the 2019 Adobe Experience Manager Rock Star following his live demonstration of "Oakpal - Oak Package Acceptance Library," a powerful new framework for analysis and validation of FileVault content packages.
The Experience Manager Rock Star competition features four finalists from a globe-wide search sharing tips, tricks, and strategies for the vast AEM community. This is the third year for the AEM Rock Star competition and the second consecutive year for a Bounteous employee to win the title. Brett Birschbach, Bounteous Director, Digital Experience Platforms, was the 2018 AEM Rock Star.
Rounding out a banner year for Bounteous at Adobe Summit and further driving home best practices for maximizing the most of your Adobe investment, the Bounteous-sponsored UNSummit Analytics Panel delved into how to accelerate optimization and personalization with Adobe Experience Cloud by integrating Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target.
Bounteous is an Adobe Business partner and has a specialization in AEM. Bounteous was the 2018 Emerging Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year and has over 75 certifications across the entire Adobe Cloud, including Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, Adobe Campaign, Marketo, and Magento Commerce Cloud.
To learn more about the Bounteous, visit https://www.bounteous.com.
About Bounteous
Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous creates big-picture digital solutions that help leading companies deliver transformational digital brand experiences. Our expertise includes Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing. Bounteous forms problem-solving partnerships with their clients to envision, design, and build their digital futures. Bounteous is an Adobe Business partner and holds a Specialization in AEM. Bounteous was the 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Emerging Partner of the Year and has over 75 certifications across the entire Adobe Cloud, including Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target, and Adobe Campaign. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.
For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
