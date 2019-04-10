PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of $70 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 07:46 PM EDT
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) ("Company" or "PAR"), announced today that it priced its private offering of $70 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company also granted to the initial purchaser of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $10 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The sale is expected to close on April 15, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Company. The Notes will mature on April 15, 2024, unless earlier purchased, redeemed or converted. Interest will accrue on the Notes at a rate of 4.500% per year and will be payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2019.
The Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders, prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding October 15, 2023, only under certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 35.0217 shares of the Company’s common stock for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $28.55 per share of the Company’s common stock). Upon conversion, the Notes may be settled, at the Company’s election, in cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock.
The Company may redeem the Notes for cash, at its option, on or after April 15, 2022, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding the redemption date, if the last reported sale price of the Company’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period).
The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after deducting initial purchaser discounts and offering expenses, will be approximately $65.7 million (or approximately $75.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises in full its option to purchase additional Notes). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full amounts outstanding under its credit facility, which were approximately $16.1 million as of March 31, 2019, and terminate the credit facility. The Company intends to use the remaining proceeds from the offering (including any net proceeds from the sale of any additional Notes that may be sold should the initial purchaser exercise its option to purchase additional Notes) for general corporate purposes, including funding investment in its Brink business and for other working capital needs. The Company may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in other assets complementary to its business.
The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the Notes nor the shares of the Company’s common stock into which the Notes are convertible have been, or will be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes (or the shares of the Company’s common stock into which the Notes are convertible), nor will there be any offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the completion of the offering of the Notes and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in that forward-looking statements, including risks related to whether the Company will be able to satisfy the conditions required to close any sale of the Notes, the intended use of the proceeds of the offering and the fact that the Company’s management will have broad discretion in the use of the proceeds from any sale of the Notes. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated in forward looking statements are discussed in “Risk Factors” discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.
ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005919/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 10, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 10, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT