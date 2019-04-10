FLIR Systems schließt strategische Investition in DroneBase ab

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 07:51 PM EDT
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) und DroneBase, Inc. haben heute bekannt gegeben, dass FLIR eine strategisch in DroneBase investiert hat. DroneBase ist ein globaler Anbieter von Drohnenflügen, der Unternehmen Zugang zu einem der größten Piloten-Netzwerke für unbemannte Luftüberwachung (Unmanned Aerial Surveillance - UAS) bietet. Die Investition etabliert FLIR als exklusiven Anbieter von thermischen Produktlösungen. Des Weiteren wird das Unternehmen als offizieller Schulungsanbieter in seinem FLIR Infrared Training Center (ITC) das Netzwerk gewerblicher Piloten von DroneBase in UAS-Thermografie ausbilden.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005920/de/
FLIR Systems makes a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance pilot networks. FLIR becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network. (Photo: Business Wire)
„Unsere Investition in DroneBase unterstützt uns dabei, die Einführung der FLIR Thermografie-Technologie voranzutreiben, indem wir diese Technologie immer mehr Piloten bereitstellen, die täglich Drohnen fliegen“, so Jim Cannon, Präsident und CEO von FLIR. „DroneBases Netzwerk gewerblicher Piloten wird von professionellen Thermografen geschult, was DroneBase ermöglicht, Kunden in größerem Umfang spezialisierte Thermo-Inspektionsdienste anzubieten und FLIR erhält die Möglichkeit, über DroneBase in Zukunft zusätzliche Dienstleistungsangebote zu integrieren.“
DroneBase und seine Piloten haben über 100.000 gewerbliche Aufträge in mehr als 70 Ländern ausgeführt und Dienstleistungen für die verschiedensten Branchen erbracht, wie zum Beispiel Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien, Versicherung, Telekommunikation, Baugewerbe und Medien. FLIR und DroneBase werden zusammenarbeiten, um über das FLIR ITC eine Fachausbildung für DroneBase-Piloten zu entwickeln und mithilfe eines DroneBase-Zertifizierungsverfahrens ein exklusives Piloten-Netzwerk zu erschaffen.
„Dank FLIRs strategischer Investition in DroneBase können wir nun skalierbare thermische Lösungen für Unternehmen jeder Größe anbieten“, erklärte Dan Burton, CEO und Gründer von DroneBase. „Dieser Zugang zu wertvollen Daten erlaubt Stakeholdern, bessere Entscheidungen bezüglich ihrer wichtigsten Aktiva zu treffen. So wie ich haben viele DroneBase-Piloten während ihres Militärdienstes auf FLIR-Produkte vertraut. Diese Integration bietet militärischen Veteranen eine Chance, wieder mit FLIR zu arbeiten und ihre Ausbildung im zivilen Leben wirksam einzusetzen.“
Um mehr über DroneBase zu erfahren, besuchen Sie www.dronebase.com.
Über FLIR Systems, Inc.
FLIR Systems wurde 1978 gegründet und ist ein weltweit führendes Industrietechnologieunternehmen mit Fokus auf intelligente Sensorlösungen für Verteidigungs-, Industrie- und Gewerbeanwendungen. Die Vision von FLIR Systems ist, als „sechster Sinn der Welt“ zu dienen und Technologien zu entwickeln, die Fachleuten helfen, fundiertere Entscheidungen zu treffen, die Leben und Lebensumfeld schützen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.flir.com und folgen Sie @flir.
Über DroneBase
DroneBase ist das größte globale Drohnenflug-Unternehmen, das Firmen beeindruckende Informationen aus dem Luftraum vom größten Piloten-Netzwerk der Welt aus liefert, damit diese bessere Entscheidungen in Echtzeit bezüglich ihrer wichtigsten Aktiva treffen können. Das Unternehmen ist in Los Angeles ansässig und ist die zuverlässige und bevorzugte Plattform für Luftaufnahmen und -daten für gewerbliche Unternehmenskunden aus den verschiedensten Branchen auf der ganzen Welt, wie zum Beispiel Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilien, Versicherung, Telekommunikation, Baugewerbe und Medien. DroneBase hat über 100.000 kommerzielle Missionen in mehr als 70 Ländern und in allen 50 Bundesstaaten durchgeführt. Das Unternehmen wurde von Y Combinator gefördert und hat finanzielle Mittel von FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Accel Partners, SV Angel und DJI aufgebracht.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005920/de/
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 10, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 10, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT