FLIR completa investimento estratégico em DroneBase

|April 10, 2019 08:08 PM EDT
A FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) e a DroneBase, Inc. anunciaram hoje que a FLIR realizou um investimento estratégico na DroneBase, uma empresa global de operação de drones que fornece a empresas acesso a uma das maiores redes de pilotos para vigilância aérea não-tripulada (Unmanned Aerial Surveillance, UAS). O investimento identifica a FLIR como fornecedor exclusivo de soluções térmicas e fornecedor oficial de treinamento em imageamento térmico para UAS para a rede de pilotos empresariais da DroneBase, através do Centro de Treinamento Infravermelho (Infrared Training Center, ITC) da FLIR.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005924/pt/
FLIR Systems makes a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance pilot networks. FLIR becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Nosso investimento na DroneBase ajuda a ampliar a adoção da tecnologia de imageamento térmico FLIR, colocando-a nas mãos de mais pilotos de drones todos os dias”, disse Jim Cannon, presidente e diretor executivo da FLIR. “A rede de pilotos empresariais DroneBase receberá treinamento ministrado por termógrafos profissionais, permitindo à DroneBase oferecer serviços de inspeção térmica especializados para clientes em uma escala maior, criando uma oportunidade para a FLIR incorporar ofertas de serviços adicionais através da DroneBase no futuro.”
A DroneBase e seus pilotos completaram mais de 100.000 missões comerciais em mais de 70 países, oferecendo serviços a vários setores, como imobiliário residencial e comercial, seguros, telecomunicações, construção e mídia. A FLIR e a DroneBase colaborarão no desenvolvimento de treinamento especializado para pilotos DroneBase através do ITC da FLIR, criando uma rede de pilotos exclusiva por meio de um processo de certificação DroneBase.
“Através do investimento estratégico da FLIR na DroneBase, podemos agora oferecer soluções térmicas escalonáveis para empresas de qualquer tamanho”, disse Dan Burton, diretor executivo e fundador da DroneBase. “Esse acesso a dados valiosos permitirá às partes interessadas tomar melhores decisões sobre seus ativos mais importantes. Assim como eu, muitos pilotos da DroneBase confiaram nos produtos FLIR quando serviram nas Forças Armadas. Essa integração oferecerá aos veteranos militares uma oportunidade de trabalhar com a FLIR novamente e aproveitar seu treinamento na vida civil.”
Para saber mais sobre a DroneBase, acesse www.dronebase.com.
Sobre a FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada em 1978, a FLIR Systems é uma empresa de tecnologia industrial líder mundial, centrada em soluções de sensoriamento inteligente para aplicações de defesa, industriais e comerciais. A FLIR Systems tem como visão ser “O sexto sentido do mundo”, criando tecnologias para ajudar os profissionais a tomarem decisões mais informadas que salvam vidas e meios de subsistência. Para consultar mais informações, acesse www.flir.com e siga @flir.
Sobre a DroneBase
A DroneBase é a maior empresa global de operações de drones, oferecendo às empresas informações aéreas impressionantes para tomar decisões melhores e em tempo real sobre seus ativos mais importantes da maior rede de pilotos do mundo. Com sede em Los Angeles, a empresa é a plataforma de referência confiável para imagens e dados aéreos para clientes comerciais em todo o mundo, em vários setores, como imobiliário residencial e comercial, seguros, telecomunicações, construção e mídia. A DroneBase completou mais de 100.000 missões comerciais, sobrevoando mais de 70 países e em todos os 50 estados americanos. A empresa foi incubada pela Y Combinator e obteve financiamentos da FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Accel Partners, SV Angel e DJI.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005924/pt/
