FLIR Systems finalise un investissement stratégique dans DroneBase

|April 10, 2019 08:10 PM EDT
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ : FLIR) et DroneBase, Inc. ont annoncé aujourd’hui que FLIR avait réalisé un investissement stratégique dans DroneBase, une société mondiale d’exploitation de drones offrant aux entreprises un accès à l’un des plus importants réseaux de pilotes spécialisés dans la surveillance aérienne automatisée (Unmanned Aerial Surveillance, UAS). Cet investissement fait de FLIR le fournisseur exclusif de solutions de produits thermiques et le fournisseur officiel de formation en imagerie thermique pour les systèmes UAS de petite dimension, destiné au réseau de pilotes d’entreprise DroneBase, via l’Infrared Training Center (ITC) de FLIR.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005926/fr/
FLIR Systems makes a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance pilot networks. FLIR becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network. (Photo: Business Wire)
« Notre investissement dans DroneBase contribue à élargir l’adoption de la technologie d’imagerie thermique de FLIR en la mettant entre les mains d’un plus grand nombre de pilotes qui sont quotidiennement aux commandes de drones », a déclaré Jim Cannon, président et chef de la direction de FLIR. « Le réseau de pilotes d’entreprise de DroneBase recevra une formation de la part de thermographes professionnels, ce qui permettra à DroneBase d’offrir des services d’inspection thermique, spécialisés, à une plus grande échelle, tout en donnant à FLIR l’occasion d’intégrer à l’avenir des offres de services supplémentaires via DroneBase. »
DroneBase et ses pilotes ont effectué plus de 100 000 missions commerciales dans plus de 70 pays, offrant des services dans de multiples secteurs tels que l’immobilier résidentiel et commercial, les assurances, les télécommunications, le bâtiment et les médias. FLIR et DroneBase vont collaborer pour développer une formation spécialisée destinée aux pilotes de DroneBase via le l’ITC de FLIR, créant ainsi un réseau de pilotes, exclusif via un processus de certification DroneBase.
« Grâce à l’investissement stratégique de FLIR dans DroneBase, nous sommes désormais en mesure d’offrir des solutions thermiques évolutives aux entreprises de toutes tailles », a indiqué Dan Burton, PDG et fondateur de DroneBase. « Cet accès à des données précieuses permettra aux parties prenantes de prendre de meilleures décisions concernant leurs actifs les plus stratégiques. Tout comme moi-même, de nombreux pilotes de DroneBase ont compté sur les produits de FLIR lorsqu’ils servaient dans l’armée. Cette intégration offrira aux anciens combattants la possibilité de travailler à nouveau avec FLIR et de tirer parti de leur formation dans la vie civile. »
Pour en savoir plus sur DroneBase, rendez-vous sur www.dronebase.com.
À propos de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fondée en 1978, FLIR Systems est l’une des plus grandes entreprises de technologie industrielle au monde, spécialisée dans les solutions de détection intelligente pour les applications de défense, industrielles, et commerciales. La vision de FLIR Systems est d’être « Le sixième sens du monde », en créant des technologies qui aident les professionnels à prendre des décisions éclairées afin de sauver des vies et des moyens d’existence. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.flir.com, et suivez @flir.
À propos de DroneBase
DroneBase est la plus grande société mondiale d’exploitation de drones, qui fournit aux entreprises des informations aériennes exceptionnelles leur permettant de prendre de meilleures décisions en temps réel, sur leurs actifs les plus critiques, à partir du plus grand Réseau de pilotes au monde. Basée à Los Angeles, la société est une plateforme fiable d’images et de données aériennes pour les entreprises clientes du monde entier, dans divers secteurs tels que l’immobilier résidentiel et commercial, l’assurance, les télécommunications, le bâtiment et les médias. DroneBase a effectué plus de 100 000 missions commerciales dans plus de 70 pays et dans 50 États. La société a été incubée par Y Combinator et a levé des fonds auprès de FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Accel Partners, SV Angel et DJI.
Le texte du communiqué issu d'une traduction ne doit d'aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d'origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005926/fr/
