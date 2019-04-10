FLIR completa una inversión estratégica en DroneBase

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 10, 2019 08:14 PM EDT
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) y DroneBase, Inc. anunciaron hoy que FLIR ha realizado una inversión estratégica en DroneBase, una empresa global de operaciones de drones que brinda a las empresas acceso a una de las redes piloto más grandes de sistemas aéreos no tripulados (Unmanned Aircraft Systems, UAS). La inversión posiciona a FLIR como el proveedor exclusivo de soluciones de productos térmicos y el proveedor oficial de capacitación en imágenes térmicas de los UAS pequeños para la red piloto empresarial de DroneBase a través del Centro de formación en infrarrojos (Infrared Training Center, ITC) de FLIR.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005927/es/
FLIR Systems makes a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance pilot networks. FLIR becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Nuestra inversión en DroneBase ayuda a expandir la adopción de la tecnología de imágenes térmicas de FLIR al ponerla en manos de más pilotos que vuelan drones todos los días”, indicó Jim Cannon, presidente y director ejecutivo de FLIR. “La red piloto empresarial de DroneBase recibirá capacitación por parte de termógrafos profesionales, lo que permitirá que DroneBase ofrezca servicios de inspección térmica especializados para clientes a una escala más amplia, y creará una oportunidad para que FLIR incorpore ofertas de servicios adicionales a través de DroneBase en el futuro”.
DroneBase y sus pilotos han completado más de 100 000 misiones comerciales en más de 70 países al brindar servicios en múltiples industrias, tales como las de bienes raíces residenciales y comerciales, seguros, telecomunicaciones, construcción y medios de comunicación. FLIR y DroneBase colaborarán para desarrollar capacitación especializada para pilotos de DroneBase a través del ITC de FLIR, al formar una red piloto exclusiva a través de un proceso de certificación de DroneBase.
“Gracias a la inversión estratégica de FLIR en DroneBase, ahora podemos ofrecer soluciones térmicas escalables a empresas de cualquier tamaño”, expresó Dan Burton, director ejecutivo y fundador de DroneBase. “Este acceso a datos valiosos permitirá a las partes interesadas tomar mejores decisiones sobre sus activos más importantes. Como yo, muchos pilotos de DroneBase confiaron en los productos de FLIR cuando cumplieron su servicio militar. Esta integración ofrecerá a los veteranos militares la oportunidad de trabajar con FLIR nuevamente y aprovechar su capacitación en sus vidas civiles”.
Para obtener más información sobre DroneBase, ingrese a www.dronebase.com.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada en 1978, FLIR Systems es una empresa de tecnología industrial líder en el mundo enfocada en soluciones de detección inteligente para aplicaciones de defensa, industriales y comerciales. La visión de FLIR Systems es ser “El sexto sentido del mundo”, al crear tecnologías para ayudar a los profesionales a tomar decisiones más informadas que salven vidas y medios de vida. Para más información, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
Acerca de DroneBase
DroneBase es la mayor empresa global de operaciones de drones que brinda a otras empresas información aérea impresionante para tomar mejores decisiones en tiempo real sobre sus activos más importantes de la red piloto más grande del mundo. Con sede en Los Ángeles, la empresa es la plataforma confiable y esencial para los datos e imágenes aéreas para clientes comerciales de empresas de todo el mundo en múltiples sectores, tales como bienes raíces residenciales y comerciales, seguros, telecomunicaciones, construcción y medios de comunicación. DroneBase ha completado más de 100 000 misiones comerciales aéreas en más de 70 países y en los 50 estados. La empresa fue incubada por Y Combinator y ha recaudado fondos de FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Accel Partners, SV Angel y DJI.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005927/es/
