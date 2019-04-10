Velodyne Lidar remporte le Prix PACE 2019 décerné par le magazine Automotive News

|By Business Wire
April 10, 2019
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. a reçu le Prix PACE 2019 du magazine Automotive News lors d’une cérémonie de remise des prix qui s’est déroulée le 8 avril à Detroit. Velodyne a été le seul fournisseur de lidar à remporter ce prix prestigieux, qui distingue les fournisseurs de l’industrie automobile pour leurs innovations, leurs avancées technologiques et leurs performances commerciales.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005932/fr/
The Velodyne Lidar team accepting the 2019 Automotive News PACE Award at the awards ceremony in Detroit. (Photo: Business Wire)
Velodyne s’est vu remettre cette distinction, pour son Alpha Puck™, un capteur lidar spécialement destiné à la conduite autonome et la sécurité avancée des véhicules dans le cadre des vitesses autoroutières. Idéal pour une autonomie de niveau 4-5, le capteur produit une image décrite comme « extraordinaire », grâce à des ensembles de données affichant la plus haute résolution au monde. Il est doté de la plus longue portée pour la conduite sur autoroute et une sécurité maximale.
« Velodyne est honorée de voir qu’Alpha Puck a été distingué par Automotive News et ses juges experts, pour avoir atteint l’excellence en innovation automobile », a déclaré Marta Hall, présidente et directrice du développement commercial, chez Velodyne Lidar. « Représentant le point culminant de dix années de développement de lidar et de l’expérience acquise sur des millions de kilomètres de route, l’Alpha Puck démontre la position de leader de Velodyne dans la fourniture des solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie et d’aide à la conduite. »
Les capteurs lidar sont des composants fondamentaux des véhicules autonomes (VA) et des systèmes sophistiqués d’aide à la conduite (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, ADAS). Avec plus de 250 clients dans le monde, Velodyne est le fournisseur du plus grand volume de capteurs lidar de l’industrie automobile. Les capteurs Velodyne fournissent des données de perception informatique riches qui permettent la détection d’objets et d’espaces libres en temps réel, pour une navigation sécurisée et un fonctionnement fiable.
La 25e édition annuelle des Prix PACE, qui a mis en lumière des innovations révolutionnaires en matière de produits et de processus, a été présentée par Automotive News et l’Association des fabricants de pièces d’automobile (Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, APMA). Le gouvernement du Canada a été un sponsor « platine ». Le concours, qui comprenait un examen approfondi par un panel indépendant de juges experts du secteur, était ouvert aux fournisseurs qui contribuent directement à la fabrication de voitures ou de camions, de par leurs produits, leurs processus, leurs matériaux ou leurs services. Le Prix PACE d’Automotive News est reconnu dans le monde entier comme la référence sectorielle en matière d’innovation.
À propos de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne fournit les solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie et d’aide à la conduite. Fondée en 1983 et basée à San Jose, en Californie, Velodyne est connue dans le monde entier pour son portefeuille de technologies de capteurs lidar révolutionnaires. En 2005, David Hall, fondateur et PDG de Velodyne, a inventé les systèmes lidar à vision panoramique en temps réel, révolutionnant la perception et l’autonomie dans les domaines de l’automobile, de la nouvelle mobilité, de la cartographie, de la robotique et de la sécurité. La gamme de produits haute performance de Velodyne comprend de nombreuses solutions de détection, notamment l’économique Puck™, le polyvalent Ultra Puck™, l’Alpha Puck™, parfait pour une autonomie L4-L5, le VelaDome™ à très grand-angle, le Velarray™ optimisé pour les systèmes ADAS, sans oublier Vella™, le logiciel révolutionnaire d’aide à la conduite. Pour en savoir plus sur lidar, consultez sur le site de Velodyne, la page Web Lidar 101.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005932/fr/
