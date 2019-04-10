Lookout tritt BeyondCorp Alliance von Google Cloud bei

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:28 PM EDT
Lookout, der Marktführer bei der Sicherung der Post-Perimeter-Welt, gab heute bekannt, dass er sich als einer der wenigen Anbieter von mobilen Bedrohungsabwehrlösungen der BeyondCorp-Alliance von Google Cloud angeschlossen hat, die Unternehmen die Möglichkeit gibt, den Zustand eines mit dem Unternehmen verbundenen Endpoints dynamisch zu überwachen und diese Daten in die kontextbezogene Zugriffsmaschine von Google Cloud einzuspeisen. Lookout stellt an der Seite der Google-Cloud-Identity sicher, dass nur vertrauenswürdige mobile Geräte über Cloud Identity auf Unternehmensdaten und Anwendungen zugreifen.
„Um die Cloud-first-, Mobile-first-Welt zu sichern, müssen Unternehmen eine Post-Perimeter-Lösung einführen, die Endpoint-Schutz, sicheren Zugriff auf die Cloud sowie Identitäts- und Zugriffsmanagement (IAM) umfasst“, so Marc Jaffan, Vizepräsident für Business und Unternehmensentwicklung bei Lookout. „Durch den Beitritt zur BeyondCorp-Alliance ermöglicht Lookout auf sichere Weise die mobile Produktivität für die Kunden von Googles Cloud Identity, G Suite und Google Cloud-Plattform und fördert unsere Vision, Sicherheit und Produktivität für die moderne, umgebungsfreie, Cloud-basierte und auf den Datenschutz ausgerichtete Welt zu gewährleisten.“
Lookout ist darüber hinaus ein Google-Cloud-Technology-Partner und Anfang des Jahres kündigte Lookout zusammen mit Google Cloud und anderen Mitgliedern die Einführung der Post-Perimeter-Security-Alliance an, um eine dringende Herausforderung für Unternehmen anzugehen: Wie Sicherheitsfunktionen über Endpoints, Clouds und Identitäten hinweg integriert werden können, um den Zugriff auf Unternehmensdaten zu schützen und gleichzeitig die Produktivität zu steigern. Heute führen Unternehmen formale Mobilitätsprogramme ein, um die Produktivität der Mitarbeiter zu steigern und die Cloud Identity von Google ist zu einer der wichtigsten Möglichkeiten für Mitarbeiter geworden, über mobile Geräte auf Unternehmensanwendungen zuzugreifen.
Lookout und Cloud Identity tragen zu Folgendem bei:
- Gerätezustand – Gemeinsam helfen Lookout und Cloud Identity bei der Überprüfung, ob ein Gerät gesund genug ist, um auf Anwendungen und Single-Sign-On (SSO)-Plattformen zuzugreifen.
- Automatisierte Erkennung und Behebung – Lookout stellt Cloud Identity Informationen über den Gerätezustand zur Verfügung (z. B. wenn das Gerät über eine Anwendung verfügt, die gegen die Sicherheitsrichtlinien verstößt) und der Administrator kann dann geeignete Abhilfemaßnahmen ergreifen. Dies umfasst ebenfalls die Möglichkeit, basierend auf dem Lookout-Risikostatus den Zugriff auf die G Suite und andere Unternehmensanwendungen auf nicht verwalteten Geräten zu blockieren.
- Bedrohungserkennung – Unternehmen haben vollständige Übersicht über veraltete Betriebssysteme sowie risikoreiche Gerätekonfigurationen und Jailbreak-/Root-Erkennungen.
- Phishing-Schutz – Mit Lookout können Cloud Identity-Kunden mobile web- und inhaltsbasierte Bedrohungsversuche überwachen und blockieren.
----------------------------------------------
Über Lookout
Lookout ist ein Cybersicherheitsunternehmen für die Post-Perimeter-, Cloud-first- und Mobile-first-Welt. Getrieben vom größten existierenden Mobilcode-Datensatz, bietet die Lookout Security Cloud Einsicht in das gesamte Spektrum des mobilen Risikos. Hunderte von Millionen von individuellen Usern, Unternehmen und Behörden und Partnern, wie z. B. AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple usw. verlassen sich auf Lookout. Lookout hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco und Niederlassungen in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokio, Toronto und Washington, D.C. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.lookout.com und folgen Sie Lookout auf seinem Blog, LinkedIn und Twitter.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005948/de/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 10, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 10, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 PM EDT