Lookout rejoint la BeyondCorp Alliance de Google Cloud

|By Business Wire
|April 10, 2019 09:28 PM EDT
Lookout, le leader dans la sécurisation du monde post-périmètre, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle avait rejoint la BeyondCorp Alliance de Google Cloud, en tant que l’un des seuls fournisseurs de systèmes de défense contre les menaces mobiles, donnant aux entreprises la possibilité de surveiller de manière dynamique l’intégrité d’un terminal connecté à l’entreprise et de transmettre ces données au moteur d’accès contextuel de Google Cloud. Lookout, en plus de l’outil Cloud Identity de Google, garantit que seuls les appareils mobiles sécurisés accèdent aux données et applications de l’entreprise via Cloud Identity.
« Pour sécuriser un monde axé prioritairement sur le mobile et le cloud, les entreprises doivent adopter une solution post-périmètre qui inclut la protection des terminaux, l’accès sécurisé au cloud ainsi que la gestion des identités et des accès (GIA) », a déclaré Marc Jaffan, vice-président, Développement des affaires et des entreprises chez Lookout. « En rejoignant la BeyondCorp Alliance, Lookout permet aux clients de Cloud Identity, de G Suite et de la Google Cloud Platform de Google d’accroître leur productivité mobile. Cela renforce également notre vision qui est de fournir de la sécurité et de la productivité dans notre monde moderne, sans périmètre, et axé sur le cloud et la confidentialité. »
Lookout est également un partenaire de Google Cloud Technology, et plus tôt cette année, Lookout a annoncé le lancement de la Post-Perimeter Security Alliance, avec Google Cloud et d’autres membres, afin de relever un défi pressant pour les entreprises : intégrer les fonctionnalités de sécurité au niveau des terminaux, du cloud et de l’identité afin de protéger l’accès aux données de l’entreprise tout en permettant la productivité. Aujourd’hui, les entreprises adoptent des programmes de mobilité officiels pour renforcer la productivité de leurs employés et Cloud Identity de Google est devenu l’un des principaux moyens de permettre aux employés d’accéder aux applications de l’entreprise à partir d’appareils mobiles.
Lookout et Cloud Identity permettent d’assurer les éléments suivants :
- Santé des périphériques -- Ensemble, Lookout et Cloud Identity aident à vérifier qu’un périphérique est suffisamment sain pour accéder aux applications et aux plateformes à authentification unique.
- Détection et correction automatisées -- Lookout fournit des informations sur l’état du périphérique (par exemple, si celui-ci est doté d’une application enfreignant les règles de sécurité) à Cloud Identity et les services administratifs peuvent ensuite prendre les mesures de correction appropriées. Cela inclut la possibilité de bloquer l’accès à G Suite et à d’autres applications d’entreprise sur des périphériques non gérés en fonction de l’état de risque établi par Lookout.
- Visibilité des menaces -- Les entreprises ont une visibilité complète sur les systèmes d’exploitation obsolètes, et sont capables de détecter les configurations de périphériques à risque ainsi que les fuites et les problèmes à la racine.
- Protection contre le phishing -- Avec Lookout, les clients de Cloud Identity peuvent surveiller et bloquer les tentatives mobiles de menaces Web et liées à des contenus.
À propos de Lookout
Lookout est une entreprise de cybersécurité pour l’environnement post-périmètre axé prioritairement sur le mobile et le cloud. Alimenté par le plus vaste ensemble de données de code mobile, existant, le Lookout Security Cloud offre une visibilité sur tout le spectre du risque mobile. Lookout bénéficie de la confiance de centaines de millions d’utilisateurs particuliers, d’entreprises, d’agences publiques et de partenaires tels qu’AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple et autres. Ayant son siège à San Francisco, Lookout possède également des bureaux à Amsterdam, Boston, Londres, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto et Washington, D.C. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur le site www.lookout.com, et suivez Lookout sur son blog, sur LinkedIn, et sur Twitter.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005949/fr/
