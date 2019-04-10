Global Air Filter Cartridges Market 2019-2023| Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 10:20 PM EDT
The research report on the global air filter cartridges by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023.
Technavio's newest research report on the global air filter cartridges predicts the market to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Data centers must maintain a consistent level of humidity, temperature, airflow, and cleanliness to avoid overheating and equipment failure. This has resulted in the growing demand for HVAC systems with air filter cartridges in data centers. Air filter cartridges used in these HVAC systems help in filtering foreign particles. Hence, the growing demand for HVAC systems in data centers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia, will boost the demand for air filter cartridges.
As per Technavio, the demand for air filter cartridges from semiconductor and nano-processing manufacturing plants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global air filter cartridges 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global air filter cartridges market: Demand for air filter cartridges from semiconductor and nano-processing manufacturing plants
To avoid contamination of critical products, semiconductor and nano-processing manufacturing plants are increasingly using air filter cartridges. Air filter cartridges provide a particle and microorganism free environment for these industries thereby helping the semiconductor manufacturers to reduce their operating costs.
“Semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly focusing on curbing costs to cope with the high competition in the market and offer low-cost electronic products to consumers. The use of new technologies to develop thin microelectronic layers, with large storage capacities requires clean manufacturing facilities. This has necessitated the adoption of air filter cartridges in the semiconductor and nano-processing industries.” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global air filter cartridges market: Segmentation analysis
This research report on the air filter cartridges market segments the market by end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The industrial segment held the largest share of the air filter cartridges market in 2018. The growth of end-user industries such as cement, metals, textile, and paper and pulp industry are responsible for the high growth of this segment. The stringent environmental and safety regulations have contributed to the increased adoption of air filter cartridges in these industries.
APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018 due to the high growth of industries in countries such as India, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The rising infrastructural spending in commercial projects will also help in the growth of the air filter cartridges market in this region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
