India Mobile Wallet Markets, 2013-2017, 2018, & 2019-2020 & 2024 by Money Transfer, Recharge, Taxi Booking, Utility Payment, Movie Tickets, Train, Online Food Ordering and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 06:48 AM EDT
The "India Mobile Wallet Market By Application (Money Transfer, Recharge, Taxi Booking, Utility Payment, Movie Tickets, Train, Online Food Ordering and Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian mobile wallet market is projected to grow from around $ 16 billion in 2018 to $ 184 billion by 2024, exhibiting growth at a staggering CAGR of 44% during 2019 - 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing smartphone user base and rising internet penetration across the country. Moreover, various e-commerce companies are now increasingly accepting mobile wallets for convenience of their customers, which is positively influencing the country's mobile wallet market.
Among applications of mobile wallets, money transfer dominates the Indian mobile wallet market as there is high volume of peer to peer and peer to bank transfers. However, online food ordering is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period as people find it easier to order food online rather than standing in queue.
Objective of the Study:
- To define, segment, describe and forecast the Indian mobile wallet market on the basis of Application and Company.
- To analyze and forecast the Indian mobile wallet market size.
- To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value of transactions, on the basis of application by segmenting the Indian mobile wallet market various applications, namely, Money Transfer, Recharge, Taxi Booking, Utility Payment, Online Food Ordering, Movie Tickets, Train Tickets and Others.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Indian mobile wallet market.
- To analyze and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for the Indian mobile wallet market with respect to Application and Company.
- To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving innovation and technological advancements in the Indian mobile wallet market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Age Group Distribution
4.2. Gender Distribution
4.3. Occupation Distribution
4.4. Annual Household Income Distribution
4.5. Mobile Wallet Users vs Non-Users Distribution
4.6. Wallet Recall
4.7. Wallet Awareness
4.8. Existing/Currently Used Wallet
4.9. Download History
4.10. Delete History
4.11. Reason to Delete Mobile Wallet App(s)
4.12. Factor Influenced to Use Mobile Wallet
4.13. Satisfaction Level of Customers
4.14. Purpose of Using Mobile Wallet
4.15. Source of Information
4.16. Motivating Factors
4.17. Challenges
4.18. Average Monthly Transaction
4.19. Best Intra Wallet Navigation
5. Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview
6. India Mobile Wallet Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume of Transaction
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application (Money Transfer, Recharge, Taxi Booking, Utility Payments, Movie Tickets, Train, Online Food Ordering & Others)
6.2.2. By Company
7. Mobile Payment Models
7.1. Bank Centric Model
7.2. Operator Centric Model
7.3. Peer to Peer Model
7.4. The Collaborative Model
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Impact Analysis
8.2. Drivers
8.3. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
11. India Economic Profile
12. Product Benchmarking
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competitive Benchmarking
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Paytm Payments Bank Limited
13.2.2. One MobiKwik Systems Private Limited
13.2.3. Oxigen Services (India) Private Limited
13.2.4. Freecharge Payment Technologies Private Limited
13.2.5. PhonePe Private Limited
13.2.6. Vodafone m-pesa Limited
13.2.7. Airtel Payments Bank Limited
13.2.8. Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited
13.2.9. PayU Payments Private Limited
13.2.10. My Mobile Payments Limited
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyrric
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005356/en/
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:30 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 11, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT