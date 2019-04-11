FINCAD Secures Financing to Support F3 Enterprise Software’s Rapid Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
FINCAD, the leading provider of enterprise solutions for derivative and fixed income portfolios, today announced it has secured US$12 million of financing to support the rapid growth of its advanced F3 enterprise analytics solutions business.
The growth financing was led by Vistara Capital Partners and accentuated with a senior bank facility from the CIBC Innovation Banking team.
FINCAD’s award winning F3 enterprise analytics platform is an advanced solution providing industrial strength support for modeling, pricing, valuation, and risk management of portfolios in all asset classes. It offers the built-in functionality and ease-of-use of off-the-shelf software, combined with unlimited flexibility to customize to a firm’s specific trading strategy, workflow and reporting requirements. It also integrates seamlessly with existing systems and data sources.
“We realized the available solutions on the market could not offer the flexibility needed to cope with today’s wide range of new regulations, risk management challenges and market changes like the impending phaseout of the Libor benchmark rate,” said FINCAD president and CEO, Bob Park. “So, we set out to create a future-proof platform that could enable asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and others to overcome these challenges. In fact, one reason why F3 is so ground-breaking is that it offers infinite flexibility for users to easily extend the solution with new models, methods or instrument coverage as needed, but within a controlled environment,” he added.
This builds on two years of strong sales growth as FINCAD is seeing growing demand across both the buy side and sell side for valuation and risk solutions that are transparent and flexible. “I am pleased to say that over the past two years, our F3 bookings have doubled. These funds allow us to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan to grow our enterprise solutions business, while continuing to support the analytic needs and the success of our hundreds of existing clients,” Bob remarked.
This financing continues the successful relationships FINCAD has enjoyed over the past several years with both the leadership of Vistara Capital Partners and CIBC’s Innovation Banking team and provides a significant injection of capital to finance the rapid growth of FINCAD’s enterprise business.
“I have had a relationship with FINCAD’s leadership team for almost a decade and during that time, have tracked the evolution of F3 enterprise technology from invention to its commercial maturity. FINCAD is the kind of globally successful company that Vistara is enthusiastic about supporting,” said Randy Garg, Founder and Managing Partner of Vistara Capital Partners, who will also become an Observer on FINCAD’s Board of Directors.
Joe Timlin, Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking, added, “We are very proud of our longstanding relationship with FINCAD and are pleased to be able to continue to support the company in its next phase of growth. We look forward to working with the company’s management team and board of directors to help FINCAD achieve its goals for the future.”
About FINCAD
FINCAD is the leading provider of valuation and risk solutions for derivative and fixed income portfolios. An industry standard since 1990, our advanced analytics, flexible architecture and patented technology enable better investment and risk management decisions. We are committed to helping our clients solve their toughest challenges, without compromise. Clients include leading global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.
About Vistara Capital Partners
Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Vistara Capital Partners provides highly flexible and tailored technology growth capital solutions for companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, “Vistara” (Sanskrit for “expansion”) is focused on enabling the growth and expansion of its portfolio companies. Additional information is available at www.vistaracapital.com.
About CIBC Innovation Banking
With offices in Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, CIBC Innovation Banking is a full-service business that delivers strategic advice and funding to North American technology and life science clients at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. CIBC Innovation Banking brings extensive experience and a strong, collaborative team that extends across commercial banking and capital markets in Canada and the U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005111/en/
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:30 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 11, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:00 AM EDT