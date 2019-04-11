Kyriba clôture la levée de fonds de 160M$ menée par Bridgepoint pour accélérer l'innovation et l'expansion de sa plateforme d'entreprise

|By Business Wire
Kyriba, le leader mondial des solutions de trésorerie et de finance dans le Cloud, annonce aujourd'hui la clôture d'un tour de table de 160 millions de dollars mené par Bridgepoint, un groupe international de capital-investissement, ce qui donnerait à Bridgepoint une participation majoritaire dans l'entreprise. Avec cet accord Kyriba est valorisée à 1,2 milliards de dollars et Daher Capital, Iris Capital et son PDG, Jean-Luc Robert continueront d'investir dans la société. Cet apport permettra à Kyriba de poursuivre le développement de son offre, d’investir toujours plus dans l’amélioration de l’expérience client, et d’étendre son écosystème de partenaires.
«Nous sommes heureux et reconnaissants d’être soutenus par des investisseurs d’envergure mondiale menés par Bridgepoint», a déclaré Jean-Luc Robert, président du conseil d'administration et directeur général de Kyriba. «Nous sommes extrêmement chanceux d'être soutenus par des actionnaires qui partagent notre vision et nous fournissent les ressources financières nécessaires pour capitaliser sur le potentiel de croissance considérable qui nous est offert.»
L’approche innovante de Kyriba en matière de gestion de la trésorerie et des liquidités permet aux DAFs, aux trésoriers et aux équipes financières des entreprises d’améliorer leurs prises de décision stratégique, de se protéger contre la fraude et les risques financiers et de libérer des fonds bloqués. La plate-forme Cloud de Kyriba simplifie et facilite les échanges entre des systèmes financiers souvent cloisonnés - banques, ERP et autres systèmes. Grâce à son écosystème ouvert, Kyriba permet aux partenaires stratégiques d’accéder à sa plateforme et de créer des services à valeur ajoutée.
«Alors que les entreprises doivent s’adapter à la transformation numérique de l’économie mondiale et que les infrastructures évoluent vers le Cloud, les directeurs financiers et les trésoriers cherchent de meilleurs moyens pour gérer leur trésorerie et leurs risques, tout en optimisant les paiements et le fonds de roulement», a déclaré Jean-Luc Robert. "Kyriba est au coeur de ce changement et bien placée pour les aider à optimiser la gestion de leurs liquidités."
Comme annoncé en mars, Kyriba continue à être dirigée par Jean-Luc Robert et conserve sa stratégie et sa structure actuelle.
A propos de Kyriba Corp.
Kyriba offre une plate-forme 100% SaaS hautement sécurisée, une connectivité bancaire performante et une intégration complète pour relever les défis financiers les plus complexes d'aujourd'hui. Des milliers d'entreprises, incluant plusieurs des plus grandes organisations au monde, comptent sur Kyriba pour rationaliser leurs processus clés, se protéger des pertes liées aux fraudes et à la cybercriminalité, et accélérer les opportunités de croissance grâce à un soutien décisionnel avancé. Le cabinet d’analyses technologiques IDC a reconnu Kyriba en tant que leader mondial de ses applications MarketScape for SaaS et de gestion de la trésorerie et des risques en cloud pour 2017-2018. Le siège social de Kyriba est situé à San Diego (USA) avec des bureaux à Paris (principal centre de R&D et regroupant aujourd’hui environ un tiers des effectifs de la société), New-York, Londres, Tokyo, Singapour, Dubaï, Hong-Kong, Shanghai et Rio de Janeiro.
À propos de Bridgepoint
Bridgepoint est une société internationale de capital-investissement. Avec plus de 20 milliards d’euros d'actifs sous gestion et plus de 30 milliards d’euros de capital levé à ce jour, le groupe se concentre sur l'acquisition de sociétés bien gérées dans des secteurs attractifs et les accompagne aux cotés de leur équipe de direction en investissant dans la transformation opérationnelle ou la consolidation d'acquisitions.
Bridgepoint a des bureaux à Paris, Londres, New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Francfort, Istanbul, Luxembourg, Madrid, Shanghai, Stockholm et Varsovie. www.bridgepoint.eu
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005213/fr/
