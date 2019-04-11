The 123rd Running of The Boston Marathon to Include Expanded Deployment of Everbridge

|By Business Wire
|
|April 11, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) has significantly expanded the role of Everbridge’s Critical Event Management (CEM) platform to communicate critical event updates and safety information to all of its volunteers during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, taking place Monday, April 15th. This year, the BAA will use Everbridge to provide real-time notifications to its network of nearly 10,000 volunteers preceding the event and during race-day events including start times, route updates or disruptions, and race completion. Additionally, medical tent personnel from local hospitals and the Boston Public Health Commission will be notified of health emergencies via Everbridge-powered text messages.
“Everbridge provides us with an important tool in the event of a situation that requires immediate and effective communications,” said Chris Troyanos, ATC - Medical Coordinator for the Boston Athletic Association. “We were so impressed with the results of last year’s communications strategy that we’ve expanded our partnership with Everbridge to keep all volunteers safe and informed throughout race day.”
In addition to providing the critical event management platform, Everbridge staff will be stationed within the BAA’s Race Operations Center to assist as needed during the event. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will also leverage Everbridge to facilitate communications between internal staff members along the 26.2-mile marathon route that starts in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and ends in downtown Boston.
“As a Boston-based company, the Marathon has always been a significant annual event for our organization and employees,” said Jaime Ellertson, CEO of Everbridge. “We are extremely proud to serve the Boston Athletic Association once again, as well as the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and other local entities throughout the city to ensure a safe environment for this year’s Marathon.”
The Everbridge network of emergency management customers also includes the Boston Police Department, Boston Public Health Commission and the Boston Fire Department. The company’s CEM platform facilitates internal communications so these organizations can effectively manage the millions of people that will be present in downtown Boston and, if necessary, respond quickly to any disruptive events.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running.
