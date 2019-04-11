Druva Achieves Over 100 Percent Growth in Office 365 Backup Adoption

|By Business Wire
|
|April 11, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
Druva, Inc., the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced that leading enterprises are increasingly turning to Druva to protect their Microsoft Office 365 data. Offering an unrivaled all-in-one solution for data management, compliance and visibility built in the cloud, Druva’s Office 365 backup customer base has expanded by over 100 percent in the last 12 months. Now global organizations including the San Jose Sharks, WorkForce Software, Integreon and China Aviation Oil are protecting this business-critical SaaS application with Druva’s comprehensive, simplified and powerful solution free of traditional infrastructure or overhead costs.
As the top enterprise SaaS application, Office 365 has become a pivotal technology for tens of thousands of organizations to enhance employee productivity and collaboration needs. The need to backup and protect the data created or stored in Office 365 is definitive, however stringent regulatory and compliance measures, such as GDPR, makes this a complex proposition. To help enterprises solve these challenges and navigate governance requirements, Druva provides a fully managed and comprehensive SaaS application for backup and recovery, protecting against malicious users, extending retention capabilities and offering rapid recovery. Druva’s Office 365 protection, in combination with its endpoint backup and governance capabilities provide a powerful suite to manage data across the enterprise.
“We are past the stage where customers are questioning the need to protect SaaS or Office 365 data,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “As the depth of Office 365 expands, the number of vectors for potential data loss - human error, misconfiguration, malicious activities, insecure devices, etc. - become of increasing concern. Enterprises now have a better understanding of shared responsibility in the cloud and are seeking solutions that can meet their business continuity and long-term retention needs while limiting cost and overall complexity.”
Matching the continuous enhancements added to Office 365 every few weeks, Druva regularly introduces new capabilities that deliver faster time to value for customers, including granular policies and backup restore capabilities across the three top Office 365 services: OneDrive, Exchange Online and SharePoint. New features to strengthen Office 365 backup and restore include:
- Enhanced SharePoint & OneDrive Recovery: Unlike native tools, Druva can recover at any level (e.g. site, user, folder), to any point in time, and anywhere (e.g. another user or site) without needing additional support. Restores can also be executed as a copy to another location, avoiding data loss in a recovery.
- Point-in-time Exchange recovery: This feature, which is not possible with native Office 365 tools, enables administrators to recover former employee Exchange accounts, allowing customers to repurpose Office 365 licenses.
- Last line of defense against ransomware: While Microsoft does a lot to stop ransomware, it cannot stop every attack. If an attack does get through, Druva provides the ability to recover with time indexed snapshots. Users can also immediately access protected copies of their known good data while their account is being remediated.
- Increased retention options: Retention of OneDrive, Exchange and SharePoint data for customers can be a critical regulatory requirement. Using Druva, customers are able to store this data within a single system designed for cost-efficient long-term data management, preserving user data at a fraction while enabling regulation compliance.
“Very early on when we signed up with Office 365, we knew that we wanted to be able to have a third-party store for the data,” said Peter Webber, director of IT operations, WorkForce Software. “With previous solutions, probably half to three-quarters of an engineer’s time was dedicated to managing the backups coming out of our Office 365. Now using Druva, that’s been reduced to an insignificant amount of time.”
“With remote sites managing more and more data, our legacy backup and management systems just didn’t cut it,” said Sanjeev Jain, CIO, Integreon. “Druva’s automated, cloud-native solutions were a perfect fit and the Office 365 email backup offering is one of the best solutions I have come across. It not only gives us flexibility, it also helps us achieve ISO compliance.”
“We are consistently impressed with the performance and ease-of-use of Druva as a solution for protecting our Office 365 data,” said Wayne Choe, IT Infrastructure Manager, China Aviation Oil Corporation. “Our IT team can now easily preserve and recover employee data, selectively restore files, and meet any regulatory needs.”
Additional information
- Read more about the importance of backing up Office 365
- Learn more about Druva’s solutions for Office 365
- Watch how you can further protect Office 365 data from ransomware attacks
About Druva
Druva’s industry-leading Data Management-as-a-Service platform unifies data protection, governance and intelligence across enterprise data, delivering enterprise-level scalability and security, while reducing cost and complexity. Over 4,000 enterprises trust Druva to protect and manage more than 100PB of data worldwide. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005257/en/
