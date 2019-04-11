Pivot3 Partners with Industry Leaders to Deliver Purpose-built Solutions for Mission-critical Surveillance, Analytics Use Cases

|By Business Wire
Pivot3, a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure, today announced its strategy for delivering solutions optimized for mission-critical use cases where advanced analytics are required to provide security, operational efficiency, insight and agility.
Customers are increasingly demanding a standardized platform on which to deploy integrated video management, video analytics, and other IoT and security applications at massive scale. Pivot3 is extending its relationships with leading technology partners including NVIDIA, Milestone, BriefCam and Agent Vi, and integrating them with Pivot3’s hyperconverged platform to reduce deployment risk, time to value and integration cost for customers. Pivot3’s purpose-built, application-aware solutions simplify the deployment of the latest technologies for securing campus, airport, transit, retail, casino and smart city environments.
“Today’s organizations manage massive amounts of data generated by a number of intelligent applications,” said Brandon Reich, vice president of security and IoT, Pivot3. “By partnering with leaders in GPU compute, video management and analytics, we’re expanding our mission to deliver cohesive, easy-to-deploy solutions that meet the needs of mission-critical environments in many markets. With this rich technical capability from our partners combined with our deep customer deployment experience and our extremely capable platform, Pivot3 addresses the unique needs of a number of specific applications.”
A key company in Pivot3’s solutions strategy is NVIDIA. As an NVIDIA Metropolis partner, Pivot3 leverages the company’s edge-to-cloud AI platform for graphics-intensive data centers, virtual desktops and virtual security appliances. Pivot3 uses NVIDIA GPUs to bring the power of AI to video analytics and edge computing applications. With a growing demand for advanced analytics, the performance advantage of GPUs is a critical component of the Pivot3 intelligent HCI platform.
Leading VMS provider Milestone and Pivot3 have a multi-year history of deploying mission-critical video surveillance solutions around the world. Through deeper collaboration, Milestone and Pivot3 now deliver advanced integrated solutions that incorporate intelligent infrastructure, video management, analytics and GPUs. Mutual customers will enjoy faster time to value, improved ROI and greatly enhanced security operations.
“In today’s connected world, organizations require rapid access to data,” said Jeremy Scott, alliance partner manager, Americas, Milestone Systems. “Our partnership with Pivot3 brings a new level of sophistication to enterprise-class security deployments by delivering the resilience and video intelligence needed to extract the maximum value out of an increasing amount of video data.”
BriefCam and Pivot3 continue to collaborate on new and innovative ways to turn video footage into a critical asset, and to drive actionable insights for large-scale, mission-critical environments that require intelligence and performance at enterprise scale.
“Pivot3 infrastructure further enables the high-performing, robust video content analytics capabilities that BriefCam delivers,” said Stephanie Weagle, chief marketing officer, BriefCam. “By working closely with Pivot3, we can build a more powerful platform that drives exponential value from surveillance system investments by making video searchable, actionable and quantifiable.”
Pivot3 and Agent Vi have joined forces to enable customers to extract more value and ROI from surveillance video by automating video analysis in both real-time and in the post-event investigation phase. Applications help to improve security and safety in installations such as facilities, critical infrastructure and smart cities, and supplementing and enhancing the efficiency of surveillance operators, among many others.
“Our patented architecture, advanced computerized vision and machine learning algorithms, and years of experience in large-scale surveillance deployments are a perfect match with Pivot’s unique intelligent infrastructure and depth of experience in delivering high-volume, mission-critical video and security capabilities,” said AJ Frazer, vice president of business development, Cloud Services, Agent Video Intelligence.
For more information about Pivot3’s purpose-built solutions for mission-critical environments like campuses, airport, transit, gaming and others, and how these solutions take advantage of the industry’s leading analytics and processing technologies to deliver customer success, visit Pivot3 at ISC West at booth 30078 or visit http://www.pivot3.com.
About Pivot3
Pivot3’s intelligent hybrid cloud and IoT solutions provide security, resilience and management simplicity at scale for customers’ mission-critical environments. Powered by the industry’s only Intelligence Engine, Pivot3 automates the management of multiple, mixed application workloads, delivers industry-leading performance at scale, eliminates unplanned downtime and reduces the cost of traditional IT infrastructure by half or more. With thousands of customers in 64 countries with deployments in education, hospitality, transportation, government, defense, healthcare, gaming, financial services and retail, Pivot3 allows IT to manage complexity at scale through intelligence and automation. Visit www.pivot3.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005408/en/
