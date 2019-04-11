Venafi Expands International Operations to Japan

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
Venafi, the leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced the expansion of its international business to Japan, signing a master partner contract with NSD. Under the agreement, NSD will distribute Venafi products to the Japanese market.
There are two actors on every network–people and machines. People rely on usernames and passwords to authenticate themselves so they can access applications and services. Machines also need to authenticate themselves with other machines in order to communicate securely. Today, organizations spend over $10 billion protecting and managing usernames and passwords, but they spend almost nothing protecting and managing the keys and certificates that serve as machine identities. As a result, many organizations suffer from damaging service and system outages that occur when the certificates that serve as machine identities unexpectedly expire.
Venafi is the leader in machine identity protection, with solutions that discover the keys and certificates used by many different machine types, including physical and virtual devices, IoT devices, applications, and algorithms. Venafi provides the intelligence and automation necessary to eliminate certificate-related outages and uniformly enforce company and regulatory policies.
Under the new agreement, NSD will be Venafi’s master partner in Japan, providing sales and local language support through NBI partners.
――Venafi CEO Jeff Hudson said:
“Protecting machine identities is the foundation of security in our digitally transformed world, and NSD is bringing this critical capability to Japan. Recent certificate expirations have resulted in the massive failure of Japan’s wireless networks, and organizations that do not utilize machine identity protection solutions frequently experience these types of failures. Our partnership with NSD will make organizations in Japan more secure and less susceptible to system failures.”
――Venafi VP of WW Field Operations Christophe Culine said:
“We’re thrilled to work with NSD as we build our presence in Japan. They are a perfect strategic partner, offering tremendous value-added services and expertise and extensive experience in bringing innovative technology products to the Japanese market.”
――NSD Business Innovation VP Toshihiro Sakurai said:
“Do you happen to know that a variety of system failures related to digital certificates have occurred in Japan?
X.509 certificates guarantee secure connections between machines if they are correctly managed. However, due to the adoption of mobile and IoT devices and DevOps projects the number of machines is growing rapidly. Today, there are more machines on enterprise networks than there are humans.
In addition, digital certificates are necessary for nearly every aspect of our lives. For example, MyNumber cards (the Japanese version of social security numbers) include certificates.
Unmanaged certificates that expire unexpectedly can cause serious outages that are difficult to diagnose and manage. In addition, vulnerabilities in encryption algorithms can increase security risks. As a result, businesses with poorly managed certificates can suffer serious business interruptions that damage customer relationships.
The Venafi solution can discover all unmanaged certificates and automate the entire certificate life-cycle.
As part of our relationship with Venafi, NSD would like to contribute to the creation of the best information and security infrastructure for our customers.”
About NSD Business Innovation
NSD Business Innovation was established on 1st April 2013 by NSD to focus on selling solutions services. NSD has a specific focus on security solutions such as malware protection and certificate management.
Learn More
http://www.nsdbi.co.jp/service/venafi/
About Venafi
Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise–on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT–at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.
With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.
For more information visit: www.venafi.com
Contact for product Introduction
NSD Business Innovation
First Sales Department Matsumoto
TEL ： 03-3257-1141
E-mail： [email protected]
For more information about this press release, please contact
NSD Business Innovation
Sales Department Takemoto
TEL ： 03-3257-1141
E-mail： [email protected]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005164/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:00 AM EDT