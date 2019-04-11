HID Global’s Game-Changing Augmented Reality Tool Innovates How Integrators, Installers and Consultants Use Its Access Control Solutions

|By Business Wire
HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today introduced a game-changing augmented reality tool that innovates how integrators, installers and consultants deploy and use HID’s access control products. The new HID AR Reader Tool optimizes and expedites installation, while simplifying onsite upgrades and support with a powerful combination of 3D data and guided animations in real-world environments.
“The HID AR Reader Tool is the natural next step in our digital transformation and our commitment to continually make it easier to do business with HID – including simplifying the deployment and use of our products,” said Stephen Carney, Vice President of Product Marketing, Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. “By taking 3D data and placing it in the real world, the tool goes a long way in using AR technology to provide HID’s installer, integrator, consultant and specifier community with enhanced access control project design, review, collaboration, installation and support capabilities.”
The augmented reality tool makes it possible to reduce maintenance call times as well as downtime by enhancing communication and collaboration between local and remote teams. It also improves install training and streamlines reworking installs with guided, step-by-step deployment, upgrade and troubleshooting walkthroughs using 3D models in the real deployment scenario.
Organizations can leverage the HID AR Reader Tool to maximize investments in building information modeling, the process of generating digital representations of physical places. BIM can then be used to track installation progress, identify discrepancies, and assure quality by overlaying models and relevant information in the real world. It can also clearly and confidently illustrate the design intent and impact for all access control stakeholders to accelerate decision making.
Initial capabilities are available by simply downloading the HID AR Reader Tool App to an Android or iOS tablet for the following use cases:
- OSDP/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Module Upgrades: The tool renders and animates reader, the process of opening the reader, removing its foil cover, and plugging in the OSDP and/or BLE module to the reader.
- Backplate Installation: The tool renders and animates the mounting box and animates mounting the backplate onto the junction box, including animated detail such as the screws for mounting.
- OSDP Wiring of the Reader to Panel: The tool renders and animates reader wiring and animates controller and wiring.
Availability
Popular iCLASS SE® readers are immediately available in the complementary HID AR Reader Tool and additional readers are being added on a regular basis. The tool will be extended to include additional augmented reality capabilities throughout 2019 and beyond.
See Live Demonstrations of the New HID AR Reader Tool at ISC West 2019
Visit HID Global in Booth #11063 for hands-on demonstrations of the HID AR Reader Tool at ISC West from April 10-12, 2019 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
To learn more about HID’s trusted identity solutions, go to www.hidglobal.com.
