Venafi Expands Strategic Partnerships in Japan

April 11, 2019
Venafi, the leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced the expansion of its international business in Japan through a new partnership with GMO GlobalSign and master partner NSD Business Innovation.
The Importance of Machine Identities
As organizations focus on the digital transformation of their businesses, encryption has emerged as the cornerstone of security and privacy. Digital certificates and keys are essential to security and privacy because they serve as machine identities. In this role, they control the flow of sensitive data to authorized machines and are used in nearly every sensitive digital transaction, from website transactions and mobile and IoT devices to robots, artificial intelligence algorithms and containers in the cloud.
In addition to this pivotal security role, machine identities also have a major impact on operational stability. When they expire unexpectedly, the device or service using them cannot communicate. Unfortunately, the practices needed to protect them are not well understood or widely followed. As a result, many Japanese organizations suffer from certificate-related outages that negatively impact customer confidence and revenue.
Strategic partnership delivers new solution
Through this strategic partnership, NBI will provide the Venafi technology to customers with specific challenges in managing and automating the lifecycle of digital certificates. Venafi provides comprehensive visibility, intelligence and automation necessary to protect machine identities no matter where they are used in the extended enterprise. As a result, customers eliminate certificate-related outages, reduce security risks and improve compliance with industry regulations.
Special Introductory Offer
To commemorate this strategic partnership, the three companies have created a special, no-cost program for three qualified companies that will discover weak, vulnerable and expiring certificates. If these certificates have not been issued through Global Sign, they can be automatically replaced with new certificates issued by Global Sign. The program will demonstrate how the customers can automate the entire certificate lifecycle and proactively replace certificates before they expire. The assessment will also discover security and compliance risks and provide actionable advice to resolve these issues. This new program is available from April 11, 2019 through July 10, 2019.
――Christophe Culine, Vice President of Global Sales for Venafi said:
We are very excited about this partnership with NSD and GMO GlobalSign because it will allow our mutual customers to move very quickly to a completely automated machine identity protection process. Combining our solutions will reduce costs and save valuable IT and security resources as well as eliminate outages that can negatively impact customers and cost millions of dollars.
――Tomura, President and Representative Director for NBI said:
I am very happy to begin this strategic partnership among the three companies. In order to automate the lifecycle of electronic certificates and deliver the greatest value to our customers, we felt we needed to pair Venafi's understanding of certificate risks with automated certificate issuance. This partnership will make it possible to accelerate sales of Venafi in the Japanese market and encourage adoption of machine identity protection.
About NSD Business Innovation
NSD Business Innovation was established on 1st April 2013 by NSD to focus on selling solutions services. NSD has a specific focus on security solutions such as malware protection and certificate management.
Learn More: http://www.nsdbi.co.jp/service/venafi/
About Venafi
Venafi is the cybersecurity market leader in machine identity protection, securing machine-to-machine connections and communications. Venafi protects machine identity types by orchestrating cryptographic keys and digital certificates for SSL/TLS, IoT, mobile and SSH. Venafi provides global visibility of machine identities and the risks associated with them for the extended enterprise–on premises, mobile, virtual, cloud and IoT–at machine speed and scale. Venafi puts this intelligence into action with automated remediation that reduces the security and availability risks connected with weak or compromised machine identities while safeguarding the flow of information to trusted machines and preventing communication with machines that are not trusted.
With over 30 patents, Venafi delivers innovative solutions for the world's most demanding, security-conscious Global 5000 organizations and government agencies, including the top five U.S. health insurers; the top five U.S. airlines; the top four credit card issuers; three out of the top four accounting and consulting firms; four of the top five U.S., U.K., Australian and South African banks; and four of the top five U.S. retailers. Venafi is backed by top-tier investors, including TCV, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, QuestMark Partners, Mercato Partners and NextEquity.
For more information visit: www.venafi.com
About GMO GlobalSign.
GlobalSign is a certification authority that began providing services in Belgium in 1996, the first stage in the world when electronic authentication services began to appear in the world and acquired WebTrust for the first time in Europe. It has many achievements in Belgian government-related organizations and has been certified to the Belgian Government Certification Authority, which is the highest certification authority of Belgian electronic government projects such as eID * (BELPIC). Joining the GMO Internet Group in 2006, we are promoting government-level security worldwide, including Japan. Currently, the company has provided 25 million electronic certificates, including SSL server certificates, as well as many deliveries to government agencies and large corporations.
For more information visit : https://www.gmo.jp/
