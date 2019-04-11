Winners Named for the 2019 IDC Smart Cities North America Awards

|By Business Wire
After receiving over 4,100 public voters and scoring by an international panel of judges, IDC Government Insights today announced the winners of the second annual IDC Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American communities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as provide a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. Winners were named in 12 categories with a tie in both Transportation Infrastructure and Urban Planning and Land Use. Over 70 cities/counties were represented, underscoring the overwhelming success and efficiency of Smart City projects implemented across the country. Winners will be honored at the Smart Cities New York conference, May 14th at Manhattan's Pier 36. To learn more about the event, please visit https://smartcitiesny.com. To learn more about these winning projects, please visit https://www.idc.com/insights#government-smart_cities_awards.
Winners in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of urban innovation with a particular focus on the use of technology (cloud, platforms, analytics, IoT, mobile solutions) and data, unique partnerships, funding models, and/or community involvement. This year's winners by category are:
Administration
Get It Done Expansion – San Diego, CA
Civic Engagement
Smart Living in the Windy City – Chicago, IL
Digital Equity and Accessibility
NYCx Co-Labs in Brownsville – Borough of Brooklyn and Neighborhood of Brownsville, NY
Economic Development, Tourism, Arts, Libraries Culture, Open Spaces
Economic, Mobility and Safety through Data Driven Operations Management – Las Vegas, NV
Education
Chattanooga Smart Community Collaborative (CSCC) – Chattanooga, TN
Public Safety and Emergency Management
New Orleans Real Time Crime Center – New Orleans, LA
Smart Buildings
Houston Smart Buildings – Houston, TX
Smart Water
Beaver Creek CSO Abatement and Flood Mitigation Program: Creating Smart Infrastructure for the Management of Wet Weather Flows – Albany, NY
Sustainable Infrastructure
ShakeAlertLA Mobile Application – City and County of Los Angeles CA
Transportation – Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, Public Transit,
Ride-Hailing/Ride-Sharing
Accelerating Response for Safer Communities – A Novel Spatially-Aware Approach to Emergency Vehicle Pre-emption for First Responders – San Jose, CA
Transportation Infrastructure (Tie)
Open Government Coalition – Waze WARP – Louisville, KY
Delta Air Lines Launches First Curb-to-Gate Biometric Terminal in the U.S. – Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal (Terminal F), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Atlanta, GA
Urban Planning and Land Use (Tie)
StreetCaster – Boston, MA
Emergency Operations Situational Analysis Smart Dashboard – Raleigh, NC
To read more details about the winning projects, please visit https://www.idc.com/insights#government-smart_cities_awards .
"We continue to be impressed with the quality of projects being implemented by cities and their partners in North America. This second year of applicants demonstrated that cities are being highly innovative in terms of partnership and funding models and using technology to achieve specific outcomes," said Ruthbea Yesner, vice president, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities. "This year we are working more closely with the finalists and winners to bring these city leaders together to share lessons learned and best practices over the course of the year. We are thrilled to promote these successes and offer a forum for this community to help other municipalities implement similar projects."
About IDC Government Insights
IDC Government Insights assists government policy, program, and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of government and IT industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the Federal/Central and local/provincial Governments. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. For more information, please visit www.idc-gi.com, email [email protected], or call 703-485-8300.
