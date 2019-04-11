The Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Australia, 2019: Competition, Forecast and Opportunities (2014-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market By Platform, By Component, By Application, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market stood at $7.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% to cross $25 billion by 2024, on account of the rising demand for smart devices, growing government initiatives and increasing demand for analytics.
Moreover, increasing penetration of IoT in various applications like consumer electronics, building & home automation, connected logistics, etc., is further pushing its demand in the country.
Additionally, surging cloud platform adoption, advent of advanced data analytics and development of wireless networking technologies are likely to propel the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market during forecast period.
The Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market can be broadly segmented into platform, component, application and region. In terms of platform, the market can be categorized into device management, application management and network management. Of all, device management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period, on account of increasing emphasis on improving the operational efficiency and managing connected devices.
Based on components, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. The Internet of Things (IoT) market of Australia caters to various applications such as connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility & transportation, building & home automation and others. Smart mobility & transportation is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the Australian internet of things (IoT) market due to the high demand for making the transportation efficient & cost-effective, by using communications and digital technologies.
The market of internet of things (IoT) in Australia is gaining traction and is expanding to various regions such as Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, & Northern Territory & Southern Australia. Western Australia is expected to witness growth during the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of the technology.
Major companies operating in the Australian IoT market recorded high sale volumes in the 2018 financial year and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well. List of major players operating in the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market include Intel Australia Pty Ltd., GE Australia Pty Ltd., IBM Australia Limited, Amazon Web Services Australia Pty Ltd., Microsoft Pty Limited, etc.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, Telstra entered into a smart city partnership with the Tasmanian state government.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market.
- To classify and forecast the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market based on platform, application, component and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Australian Internet of Things (IoT) market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customers
5. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Overview
6. Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market Landscape
7. Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. By Volume (Number of Connected Devices)
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Platform (Device Management, Application Management and Network Management)
7.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Software & Services)
7.2.3. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation and Others)
7.2.4. By Region (Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, & Northern Territory & Southern Australia)
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.3.1. By Platform
7.3.2. By Component
7.3.3. By Application
7.3.4. By Region
8. Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Hardware Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Device & Gateways)
8.2.2. By Application (Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation and Others)
8.2.3. Leading Companies in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Hardware market
9. Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (Professional Services & Managed Services)
9.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation and Others)
9.2.3. Leading Companies in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Services market
10. Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (Security, Real Time Streaming, Remote Monitoring, Data Management and Network Bandwidth Management)
10.2.2. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation and Others)
10.2.3. Leading Companies in Australia Internet of Things (IoT) Software market
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Impact Analysis
11.2. Market Drivers
11.3. Market Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Australia Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape (Top 10 Companies)
15.1. Competition Benchmarking
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Intel Australia Pty Ltd
15.2.2. GE Australia Pty Ltd
15.2.3. IBM Australia Limited
15.2.4. Amazon Web Services Australia Pty Ltd
15.2.5. Microsoft Pty Limited
15.2.6. Oracle Corporation Australia Pty Limited
15.2.7. Google Australia Pty Limited
15.2.8. Robert Bosch Australia Pty Ltd
15.2.9. Cisco Systems Australia Pty Ltd
15.2.10. SAP Australia Pty Ltd
16. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1clqsc
