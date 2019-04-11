Global Master Data Management Market to Grow from $1.6 Billion in 2018 to $3.4 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Master Data Management Market By Solution, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global master data management market stood at $1.6 billion and is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 14% to reach $3.4 billion by 2024, on account of the increasing demand for managing large amount of data.
Increasing need for compliance and verification coupled with the growing penetration of IoT in various end-user industries is further anticipated to drive the global master data management market through 2024.
The master data management market can be segmented based on solution, deployment type, enterprise size and end-use industry. In terms of solution, the market can be segmented into Product Master Data Management (PMDM), Customer MDM, Supplier MDM and Multi-domain MDM Solution. On account of the operational benefits of multi-domain MDM solutions, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the deployment type, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment accounts for the major share in the global master data management market, as the segment provides total control over the security of sensitive data of the enterprise and the data exists on a dedicated server, which is separated from the business data of any other organization. Master data management caters to various end-user industries such as government & defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, energy and utility and others. The BFSI segment is likely to hold the largest share during the forecast period, as the sector generates large amount of data from transactions and comprise other crucial information.
Regionally, the market for master data management is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America, followed by Europe, dominated the global master data management market, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
Major players operating in the global master data management market include Orcale Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, TIBCO software Inc acquired the leading company in MDM solutions, i.e., Orchestra Networks Inc.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2017
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the global master data management market size.
- To classify and forecast the global master data management market based on solution, deployment type, enterprise size, deployment type industry and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global master data management market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global master data management market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global master data management market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Master Data Management Market Overview
6. Global Master Data Management Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Solution (Product MDM, Customer MDM, Supplier MDM, Multi-domain MDM Solution)
6.2.2. By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud based)
6.2.3. By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))
6.2.4. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government & Defense, Retail, Energy and Utility and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. North America Master Data Management Market Outlook
8. Europe Master Data Management Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Master Data Management Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Master Data Management Market Outlook
11. South America Master Data Management Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
12.3. Opportunities
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Oracle Corporation
14.2.2. SAP SE
14.2.3. IBM Corporation
14.2.4. Informatica LLC
14.2.5. Stibo Systems A/S
14.2.6. Riversand Technologies Inc.
14.2.7. TIBCO Software Inc.
14.2.8. Reltio Inc.
14.2.9. Profisee Group Inc.
14.2.10. Enterworks Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n38q0l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005440/en/
