SentryOne Launches CloudLifter™ Database Migration and Optimization Suite

|April 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
SentryOne announced the release of CloudLifter™, a product suite that simplifies and de-risks migrating SQL Server databases to hosted cloud services. SentryOne CloudLifter includes solutions for re-architecting databases, validating data, and ensuring optimal data delivery before and after the migration. These address many of the roadblocks companies face when transitioning business-critical data systems to the cloud.
“Many enterprises feel like they’re flying blind when it comes to migrating database workloads to the cloud. Primarily, they lack visibility into their data,” said Douglas McDowell, SentryOne Chief Strategy Officer. “CloudLifter tackles data-driven companies’ biggest obstacles – giving them confidence to move to the cloud with the most efficiency and the least cost.”
SentryOne CloudLifter product suite includes:
- DBA xPress, which helps data teams understand schema and data differences as well as data dependencies as part of the database re-architecture process in preparation for migration
- SentryOne Test, an automated test framework that helps companies test and validate data before and after the transition
- DOC xPress, which helps data teams document databases and database dependencies, conduct metadata discovery, and track data origin
- SQL Sentry Essentials gives DBAs baselining tools so they can optimize SQL Server pre- and post-migration
“This carefully curated product suite gives data teams the tools they need to execute a methodical, successful cloud migration,” said Jason Hall, SentryOne VP of Product. “Making sure databases get to the cloud—with the data intact and no interruptions in data delivery—is paramount. CloudLifter simplifies that process.”
SentryOne CloudLifter is available to direct customers and through the SentryOne Global Partner Network. The suite is particularly beneficial to managed service providers (MSPs), who will use these solutions to accelerate cloud migrations of the data estates they manage for their customers.
“Every business has a significant investment in their data. It's the lifeblood of the business, both operationally and strategically,” said David Klee, Chief Architect and Founder of Heraflux Technologies, a SentryOne partner. “Migrating databases to the cloud is a significant project, and companies should be concerned about the state of their data throughout the process. SentryOne CloudLifter, which pulls together proven technologies from a trusted team of database experts, removes some of that hesitation and paves the way for companies to enjoy the convenience, increased simplicity, and improved manageability of cloud-based databases.”
CloudLifter is available for $2,995, a nearly 20 percent discount for customers compared with single product purchases. The suite includes two licenses of SQL Sentry Essentials and one license each of DBA xPress, DOC xPress Pro, and SentryOne Test. A complete description of SentryOne CloudLifter capabilities is available at http://www.sentryone.com/cloudlifter.
About SentryOne
SentryOne empowers Microsoft data professionals to build, test, document, and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We help companies accelerate performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our team includes more than 160 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005036/en/
