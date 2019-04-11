Lively Expands Accessibility to Health Savings Accounts With New Mobile App

|By Business Wire
April 11, 2019
Lively, Inc., creators of the modern Health Savings Account (HSA), today announced the release of its iOS Mobile App, bringing the power of a Lively HSA to your smartphone. This new addition to the Lively platform represents an important step in expanding accessibility to health savings tools. Lively users can now seamlessly manage their account no matter how and where they want to use their HSA.
“The whole world runs on smartphones,” said Alex Cyriac, co-founder and CEO of Lively. “People want to be able to track and manage their personal finances whenever and wherever it is convenient for them. Lively was built on the idea that HSAs should be easy to use. We’re proud to give users the tools they need and deserve to make the most important investment of their lives: their health.”
Lively’s new mobile app brings the beauty and simplicity of its user interface to the palm of your hand, making it easier to manage your healthcare on the go. Consumers have come to rely on a variety of fintech solutions to manage their finances, from money transfers to investment accounts. Now, with the most robust HSA mobile app available, Lively is providing a powerful, simple and easy-to-use modern healthcare savings tool that adds to the repertoire of fintech solutions being used every day.
The app is optimized for the majority of Lively users who are spending 96 percent of their annual HSA contributions on qualified medical expenses. As high deductible health plans increase in popularity, more people are using Lively’s tools for their health savings. Users can now enjoy the features of Lively’s web version at their fingertips, including:
- Manage Your Account - Account access at your fingertips. View your balance, see recent transactions, manage your debit cards and more through the app.
- Track HSA Spending - Lively debit card transactions appear within the app as you spend.
- Automate Contributions - Link your bank account, set a one-time or recurring contribution and forget the rest.
- Easy Reimbursement - Easily schedule a reimbursement. Take and upload photos of receipts as needed. Get reimbursed today or save those funds for the future - you decide.
- Understand Your Investments - View and monitor your investments.
“Our users have requested a mobile app ever since our launch, and we’ve made it our mission to modernize and deliver the highest quality products and technology,” said Shobin Uralil, co-founder and COO of Lively. “We will continue investing our time and efforts to ensure that never stops.”
Lively’s iOS Mobile App is the latest addition to Lively’s growing list of consumer offerings and resources, including its HSA Marketplace, health plan cost comparison calculator, and recent announcement to drop all fees to access investments for individuals and families.
About Lively
Lively is a modern Health Savings Account (HSA) platform for employers and individuals. Lively’s user-centric solution creates an intuitive user experience allowing consumers to get the most out of their HSA. Lively HSAs work alongside HSA compatible plans to make healthcare easier for everyone. Lively was started to help consumers optimize their healthcare spending, maximize their savings, and better their livelihood. Lively is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit Livelyme.com or follow us on Twitter (@LivelyHSA). If you need help getting started, review our detailed and comprehensive HSA Guide.
