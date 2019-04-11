Catchpoint Introduces Industry-First Managed Monitoring Service

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 11, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Catchpoint™, the digital experience monitoring (DEM) leader, today announced the launch of the industry’s first fully Managed Monitoring Service Provider offering, designed to help organizations get immediate performance improvement while relieving themselves from the burden of planning, executing, and maintaining a fully developed digital experience monitoring strategy.
The Catchpoint Managed Monitoring Service combines synthetic and real user monitoring in a single platform utilizing the world’s largest, most diverse network of monitoring vantage points, deployed and managed by Catchpoint’s expert team. This accelerates the time that it takes a company to plan and deploy its monitoring strategy, as well as improves the speed of its incident management process and overall digital performance. Beta-tested over the last year, including during multiple peak traffic periods such as Black Friday, this service has already provided value to companies including Bose, Autodesk and L'Oréal.
“Just as organizations increasingly outsource their security to managed service providers, we’ve found customers want to place their digital experience monitoring strategy into the hands of our experts,” comments Mehdi Daoudi, CEO and co-founder of Catchpoint. “By getting relief from the burden of 24/7 alert investigation, script maintenance, and strategic planning, they are able to improve performance and availability to meet business objectives, while re-focusing internal IT resources on strategic, longer-term initiatives.”
Digital Complexity = Performance Challenges: As end-user expectations for speed and reliability increase, IT departments strain to keep systems globally available and performant on a 24/7/365 basis. Alert and maintenance fatigue, limited internal resources, lack of expertise in digital experience monitoring disciplines, and de-centralized organizational structures make it difficult to sustain a comprehensive monitoring strategy.
Catchpoint’s Managed Monitoring Service helps enterprises overcome these challenges by providing continual performance monitoring test management (including alert triage and script maintenance) and expert consulting services for the planning and execution of monitoring strategies. By providing a staffed, centralized monitoring hub, Catchpoint improves the speed at which incidents are resolved and reduces their impact by alleviating the delays and communication issues that often arise during the incident management process.
“Major changes in how applications' infrastructure and networks are deployed and run introduce visibility gaps into traditional monitoring functions,” writes Gartner. “Changes are coming to IT ops environments faster than monitoring strategies are evolving to handle them, leading to visibility gaps and performance challenges, and IoT, cloud and SDx become more of the norm. Coupled with technological changes that are required, many IT ops personnel lack the skills and processes to deal with these highly dynamic environments.”1
“Partnering with Catchpoint’s Managed Monitoring team was a great addition to our website and application performance monitoring during the critical holiday season,” says Nate Auwerda, Chief Technology Officer at Overstock.com. “The insights we uncovered while working with their experts helped us continue to provide the best possible digital experience for our customers on any device.”
For more information: www.catchpoint.com/managed-monitoring-service.
About Catchpoint
At Catchpoint, every experience matters. Our Digital Experience Monitoring Platform helps leading organizations ensure that every experience they deliver worldwide is monitored and optimized. We combine synthetic and real user monitoring to provide total visibility into every layer of the digital delivery chain, including networks, code, CDNs, DNS, services, APIs and more. Catchpoint offers the largest, most geographically dispersed monitoring network, utilizing over 700 backbone, broadband, cloud and wireless vantage points. Customer experience leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint to provide real-time intelligence to detect, repair, and optimize digital applications and services faster. See how Catchpoint can reduce your Mean Time to Detect at www.catchpoint.com/trial.
1 Gartner, “2018 Strategic Roadmap for IT Operations Monitoring” by Sanjit Ganguli and Charley Rich, 22 June 2018
