FPT, Yamaha Motor, and Ecopark Join Forces to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles

April 11, 2019
Vietnam’s leading information technology company FPT, Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor (Yamaha) and urban developer Ecopark have entered into a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to develop self-driving electric vehicles through FPT’s autonomous technologies.
Global IT company FPT has signed an agreement with Yamaha Motor and urban developer Ecopark to develop self-driving electric vehicles.
According to the MoU, FPT will develop autonomous driving software on a Yamaha electric vehicle based on a golf car, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technologies. Yamaha will provide technical support and vehicle consulting during the road tests while Ecopark provides logistics and efficient infrastructures. The collaboration seeks to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles technologies and realize the vision of smart public transportation in Vietnam.
The trio has set to improve the autonomous vehicle’s capabilities over time. On its first demo April, the vehicle will hit the road with original features such as traveling on a predetermined route; identifying lanes, returning to the starting point to complete a journey; stopping, parking, dropping off passengers as requested; or detecting and avoiding obstacles on the way. By the end of 2019, having been integrated with FPT’s autonomous technologies, the vehicle should be able to detect objects and vehicles on the road, slow down at sight of obstacles ahead, or handle the auto-parking function without passengers on board. At this stage, the users could also book autonomous vehicles via mobile apps.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to make a positive impact on the community through innovation”, said FPT Software’s Chairman Hoang Nam Tien. “We announced the launch of autonomous technologies in 2017, based on our in-depth research and capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Internet of Vehicles, Cloud computing, and Image Processing, etc. The past two years has seen made-by-FPT autonomous technologies integrated into vehicles and successfully tested at high-tech zones. We hope this collaboration could bring us to the day where autonomous cars using our technologies could be adopted across urban areas, luxury resorts, factories and warehouses”, he asserted.
FPT has to date acquired Level 3 in driving automation and sought to upgrade one more notch by the end of 2019. The Southeast-Asia leading IT services provider looks to obtain level 5, the highest level of driving automation, and ISO 26262, an international safety standard for the automotive industry, within a few years.
“We chose FPT as the first partner in Vietnam to integrate advanced autonomous technologies into our latest electric cars based on their proven capabilities in digital transformation. We’re also confident that the Ecopark green city is one of the most suitable places for our vehicles to hit the road. Following two decades of research and development, we aspire to build low-speed, clean and smart vehicles that could shape the future of mobility, and the success of this collaboration would surely help validate our vision”, said Mr. Shoji Shiraishi, Fellow and Senior General Manager of New Venture Business Development Section, Advanced Technology Centre at Yamaha Motor.
The alliance with global firms FPT and Yamaha is also a big gain for Ecopark. As Mr. Nguyen Dung Minh, Deputy General Director of Ecopark noted, “this partnership helps us establish ourselves as a smart city that leveraging information technology and artificial intelligence to provide better living standards of our residents while utilizing energy and natural resources effectively. Apart from the greenery and urban landscape, the smart city initiative is our key strategy. Having big names like FPT and Yamaha as partners, we trust the latest technologies would be adopted to benefit our local residents”.
About FPT
FPT is the global leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, and more. FPT has served over 600 customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.
About Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Yamaha Motor (Tokyo: 7272) is a world-leading producer of land vehicles such as motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and electrically power assisted bicycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, robotics products such as surface mounters and drones, as well as engagement in the finance business. The company’s diverse businesses and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on small engines, chassis & hulls, and electronic control. Yamaha Motor conducts global development, production and marketing operations through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries and regions, working to realize our Corporate Mission of being a "Kando* Creating Company”. About 90% of consolidated net sales are generated in more than 200 countries and regions outside of Japan. Please visit https://global.yamaha-motor.com/
*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.
About Ecopark
Ecopark is the biggest ecological urban area with millions of trees in Northern Vietnam. Located at the southeast gate of Hanoi, Ecopark is 500 hectares in area. After nearly 16 years of construction and development, Ecopark is known as the "Green City", offering a wide range of residential products and facilities. Ecopark becomes a pioneer of sustainable green architecture, honoured with many prestigious international awards. Ecopark expects to meet housing needs for more than 150,000 residents in the future. With a vision of upgrading Ecopark from a green urban area to a smart – modern - green city, the developer had took many efforts to find effective energy solutions as well as the most modern technology. The autonomous electric vehicle using clean and eco- friendly fuel is one of Ecopark’s goals in 2019.
Please visit http://www.ecopark.com.vn/
