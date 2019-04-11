605 Partners with Research Measurement Technologies to Measure Contextual Impact of TV

|By Business Wire
|
April 11, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
605, an independent data analytics company that measures the impact of TV advertising on consumer behavior, today announced a strategic relationship with Research Measurement Technologies (RMT), a provider of audience engagement and targeting solutions designed to measure the contextual impact of TV advertising, optimize audience targeting and improve advertising ROI.
605 will combine its analytics solutions and measurement footprint, which includes more than 20 million households across the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, with RMT’s context-based psychographic data, or DriverTag™ technology, to measure the contextual impact that each/every ad placement has on brand and sales outcomes. These insights can optimize various elements of a campaign – including creative, ad placements, ad sequencing and frequency – to provide advertiser and programmer clients with optimized creative selections, context effects, targeting, sequencing and other significant media variables that promote both brand lift and a higher return on investment.
“We had the opportunity to work with RMT in applying DriverTag™ ad resonance scores to measure the impact that context has on both brand and sales lift,” said Ben Tatta, Co-Founder and President of 605. “Brand resonance scores vary by program, and it was fascinating to see which programs resonated most and performed best with target audiences. Without question, context plays an important role in driving business results. We look forward to continuing our work with RMT to put these insights into action for our clients.”
The strategic relationship between 605 and RMT builds on a successful joint study for a major consumer packaged goods advertiser. The study yielded several interesting findings:
- Context plays a vital role in the performance and ROI of TV advertising
-
Contextual impact varies greatly based on the specific brand/creative
and program/placements
-
Ad placements with the best contextual fit performed best across
the board
- (purchase intent lift of 37% when DriverTagTM Resonance score between ad and program is over 15%)
- Programs with the strongest contextual fit amplify the impact on brand and sales – and require less frequency than ad placements with average fit
- Among low exposure group, unaided awareness lift was 8% – except when consumers had one or more exposures in a program with a 30%+ Resonance score, where unaided awareness lift averaged +62%
- Highest reach/highest Resonance scoring programs were CBS’s “Big Bang Theory” and “Man with A Plan”
605’s Gaurav Shirole, Vice President of Product & Client Analytics, and RMT’s Bill Harvey, Chairman and Chief Research Officer, will head up the team providing DriverTag™ solutions and ongoing support to 605 clients.
“RMT is grateful for the opportunity to work closely with 605,” said Bill McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of RMT. “Based on my years of hands-on experience with the design and operation of audited U.S. and global television measurement systems, including cross platform, 605 is unmatched in its ability to provide accurate and reliable ad campaign brand effectiveness measurements at scale. For the very first time, advertisers with low- and high-incidence brands – as well as media companies seeking timely tune-in campaign viewership effects – can employ a reliable and cost-effective measurement service for TV campaign effectiveness.”
About 605 Media
605 is an independent data analytics company that measures the impact of TV advertising on consumer behavior. 605 offers a complete suite of advanced, data-driven measurement and analytics solutions based upon one of the industry’s largest matchable television viewing datasets, generating insights that drive the most meaningful return on media investments. Serving marketers, TV content providers, distributors and multichannel video programming distributors, 605 manages a vast and granular TV viewing data platform, which powers proprietary software solutions for audience analytics; end-to-end solutions for campaign planning and media optimization; and, comprehensive measurement and attribution across the entire marketing funnel. 605 was created by Dolan Family Ventures through its acquisition of Analytics Media Group in 2016. To learn more, visit our website at 605.tv.
About RMT
RMT was founded in 2014 by senior executives with established credentials in media, entertainment, and advertising industry research products and services. RMT Chairman Bill Harvey and CEO Bill McKenna, RMT co-Founders, are proven industry innovators, pioneers in introducing disruptive technologies including people meter TV measurements, scanner shopper panels, set top box audience data, single source TV audiences/purchase data, addressable commercials, audio ACR and cross platform measurement systems.
RMT’s latest innovation, DriverTags™, an advanced psychographic context-based audience targeting software product is built on the scientific know-how, deep learning, empirical evidence and validation experience of RMT’s founding executives. RMT is applying DriverTags™ to products and services that empower advertisers, media agencies and entertainment companies with validated technology-based solutions that improve advertising campaign ROAS and ROI effectiveness.
