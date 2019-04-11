Go Big or Bigger with Samsung Galaxy Fold at T-Mobile

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Let your choices unfold. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that the Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to the Un-carrier online on April 25th at 9 PM PT and in select T-Mobile stores on April 26th. The new device boasts a whole new form factor that gives you the flexibility to do more --- like fold it in half and swap from the folded 4.6” screen to the larger 7.3” Infinity Flex Display! This innovative device is right at home at the Un-carrier – just take a look at all the ways T-Mobile has disrupted the status quo in wireless – from Carrier Freedom to T-Mobile ONE that gets you up to $1,550 per line in extra benefits per year. So of course, customers will be able to pick up one of the first phones of its kind at T-Mobile.
Here’s just a few reasons you should get it at the Un-carrier and not AT&T:
- A bigger screen for all your free shows and movies. With T-Mobile ONE family plans, Un-carrier customers get Netflix on Us. With the first ever Infinity Flex Display, you’ll have a great view for all those award-winning movies and original shows, plus you can stream all you want with unlimited data.
- Amp up your productivity. The Samsung Galaxy Fold lets you open three multi-windows at once, and on the T-Mobile network – now connecting 99% of Americans – you’ll take multi-tasking next level.
- Travel connected and in style. T-Mobile ONE customers get international texting and data included in over 210 countries and destinations PLUS free unlimited texting and one hour of Wi-Fi on Gogo-enabled US flights, so you stay connected, where your travels take you. And for all those incredible travel shots you’ll be taking? The SIX cameras on the Galaxy Fold are the perfect match.
And if that’s not enough, with T-Mobile ONE, you get even more benefits like unlimited talk, text and data, taxes and fees included PLUS rad deals from T-Mobile Tuesdays like free tacos, access to exclusive Ariana Grande stage-front tickets and a subscription to MLB.tv.
The new Galaxy Fold also connects to T-Mobile’s 600 MHz Extended Range LTE to give customers even better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. T-Mobile customers have LTE-Advanced across the Un-carrier’s entire LTE footprint, and the Galaxy Fold comes equipped with speed boosting LTE-Advanced technologies like 256 QAM and carrier aggregation.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available in Space Silver, with 512GB memory, a 4,380 mAH battery and wireless PowerShare capabilities. And, your new superphone comes with a free carbon fiber case and Wireless Galaxy Buds - all included!
Call your local T-Mobile stores to check availability or go online starting April 25th at 9 PM PT to grab your new Samsung Galaxy Fold. For more information and to check store availability, go here: https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/samsung-galaxy-fold.
During congestion the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video streams at 480p. T-Mobile ONE: Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit or$20 upgrade support charge may be required. Unlimited talk & text features for direct communications between 2 people. Unlimited high-speed data US only. In Canada/Mexico, up to 5GB high-speed data then unlimited at up to 128kbps. Standard speeds approx. 128Kbps. Netflix On Us: Offer subject to change. Receive Netflix Standard 2-screen (up to $10.99/mo. value) while you maintain 2+ qual'g T-Mobile ONE lines. 1/account; may take 1-2 bill cycles. We cover 99% of Americans with LTE. See coverage details @ T-Mobile.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005443/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:00 AM EDT