Applied Information to Enable Deployment of C-V2X Traffic Infrastructure in U.S. Featuring Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform

|By Business Wire
|April 11, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, today announced plans to deploy C-V2X traffic infrastructure products in the U.S. with its Glance™ Smart Cities Internet of Things (IoT) roadside unit portfolio. Featuring the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, the products are designed specifically to support traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, and a variety of other roadside infrastructure deployments in the U.S.
As a global solution for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, C-V2X is designed to improve automotive safety, traffic efficiency, and automated driving with its low latency communications, allowing vehicles to communicate directly with other vehicles, pedestrians, and roadside infrastructure without the involvement of a cellular network or network subscription. The technology also enables emergency vehicles to get green lights in the direction of travel while safely bringing all other traffic to a halt, as well as alerting drivers to road conditions and other hazards even when there is no visibility.
“The addition of C-V2X technology to our current product platform is highly anticipated by the more than 10,000 cities, counties and states across the U.S. that operate and maintain streets and highways. The U.S. roadside infrastructure is estimated to include approximately one million devices, of which 350,000 are traffic signals,” said Bryan Mulligan, Applied Information President. “This product upgrade means that the future of a connected infrastructure is happening now and no longer just a future promise. Roadway users and transportation system owners can benefit today from better connectivity and be fully prepared for advances in communication and for new mobility applications to come.”
The 9150 C-V2X platform features direct communication range and reliability and reduced latency in the face of congested roadways. With a strong evolution path in 3GPP to 5G New Radio (5G NR), C-V2X will offer the performance and support connected vehicles need to communicate with transport infrastructure, leading to less congestion, reduced emissions and a smoother driving experience.
The addition of the 9150 C-V2X chipsets as part of Applied Information’s products gives Road Operators a single solution to support signal preemption for first responders, signal priority to transit buses and safety messages to drivers and autonomous vehicles. The technology also provides Road Operators with a platform upon which to create additional applications for alerts and warnings for school zone safety, work zone safety, special event traffic management and public safety.
C-V2X connected infrastructure applications of the Applied Information Glance™ Smart Cities Supervisory System include:
- Traffic signals
- Emergency vehicle traffic signal preemption
- Transit bus traffic signal priority
- School zone flashing beacons
- Changeable message signs
- Work zone safety
The connectivity provided by the Applied Information solution enables the infrastructure to communicate with any cloud-connected or C-V2X enabled vehicle or device. For example, the Applied Information TravelSafely smartphone app connects drivers to the infrastructure, providing the first application of connected vehicle technology using data from multiple infrastructure sources for day-to-day use by the general public. TravelSafely also connects drivers to other app users such as pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders to provide alerts and warning of potential crashes. Transportation engineers are also empowered to monitor and control their traffic management networks anywhere and anytime with a smartphone or tablet with the technology.
About Applied Information
Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X platform and Qualcomm Snapdragon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
