Global $69.7 Billion IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
The "IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT enabled healthcare equipment medical devices manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $18.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% to nearly $69.7 billion by 2023.
Growth is mainly due to increasing access to these devices through online platforms and a rapid decline in their prices owing to manufacturers passing on a significant drop in the prices of components. Increasing awareness of the benefits of these devices will also contribute to explosive growth. Skills shortages, high costs associated with the development of IoT healthcare devices and regulatory hurdles are potential threats.
Major opportunities in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market will arise in the wearable devices segment which will add $19.6 billion of annual sales globally between 2018 and 2023.
The strongest IoT healthcare market opportunities will arise and in the USA where $15.78 billion of new yearly sales will be added by 2023. Strategies suggested by trends in the market are to invest in MBAN devices to benefit from their increasing popularity. Business strategies adopted by major companies in the market include investing in expanding manufacturing operations, improving infrastructure and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen product and service offerings.
This report describes and evaluates the IoT enabled medical devices global market for healthcare equipment. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.
The IoT enabled healthcare equipment market consists of manufacturers' sales of healthcare devices equipped with IoT enabled technology such as the Bluetooth technology used to assess and monitor patients' health.
The diagnostic equipment segment of the IoT healthcare market accounted for the largest share of the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market in 2018 at $7.1 billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the wearable devices segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 35.9%.
North America was the largest region in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market in 2018, accounting for 35.2% of the global market. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5%, followed by South America where growth at a CAGR of 31.0% is expected. The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the IoT enabled healthcare equipment market. India and China are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at CAGRs of 36.9% and 36.5% respectively.
The market for IoT enabled healthcare equipment is concentrated. Major players in the market are Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.
IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global IoT enabled healthcare equipment market.
Scope
- Markets Covered: Diagnostic Equipment, Implanted Devices, Wearable Devices
- Companies Mentioned: Medtronic plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa
- Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
- Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
- Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
- Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Characteristics
6. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size And Growth
6.1. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
6.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
6.1.2. Restraints On The Market
6.2. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
6.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
6.2.2. Restraints On The Market
6.3. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, By Segment
6.4. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2014-2023
7. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Trends And
Opportunities
7.1. Focus on Bluetooth Enabled Medical Devices
7.2. Increase in Partnerships and Collaboration
7.3. Increase in Mergers and Acquisitions
7.4. Medical Body Area Network (MBAN) To Monitor Physiological Parameters
8. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, Regional And Country
Analysis
8.1. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
8.2. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region
8.3. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, 2018, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
8.4. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market, 2014 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Country
9. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Comparison
with Macro Economic Factors
9.1. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
9.2. Per Capita Average IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Expenditure, Global
10. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Comparison With
Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
10.1. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country
10.2. Per Capita Average IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Expenditure, By Country
11. Asia-Pacific IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
12. Western Europe IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
13. Eastern Europe IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
14. North America IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
15. South America IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
16. Middle East IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
17. Africa IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market
18. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Competitive Landscape
18.1. Company Profiles
18.2. Medtronic plc
18.3. General Electric Company
18.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
18.5. Siemens Healthineers AG
18.6. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
19. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The IoT Enabled Healthcare
Equipment Market
19.1. Cardinal Health Acquired Part of Medtronic's Patient Monitoring & Recovery Division
19.2. Canon Acquired Toshiba Medical Systems
19.3. Philips Acquired Volcano
19.4. Biotelemetry Acquired LifeWatch
19.5. Covidien Acquired Zephyr Technology
20. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Medical Devices
Pipeline
20.1. IoT Healthcare Market
20.2. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Bluetooth Medical Devices Pipeline
20.3. HealthPatch MD
20.4. Wellness Connected
20.5. IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Patents
21. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Opportunities
21.1. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
21.2. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
22. Global IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Strategies
22.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
22.2. Competitor Strategies
Companies Mentioned
- Biotelemetry
- Canon
- Cardinal Health
- Covidien
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LifeWatch
- Medtronic plc
- Philips
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Volcano
- Zephyr Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x13ops
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005465/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 08:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:00 AM EDT