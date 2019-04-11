MACOM Announces Departure of Robert J. McMullan, Chief Financial Officer

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor solutions, today announced that Robert McMullan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has submitted his resignation. Mr. McMullan is leaving for personal reasons, and his resignation is not the result of any matters related to MACOM’s financial statements or disclosures or accounting principles and practices. Mr. McMullan will transition to an advisory role and support MACOM during the next two months to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities. MACOM has engaged a leading executive search firm to assist with the process of replacing Mr. McMullan.

The company also announced Conor Hegarty, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis has been appointed to the role of principal financial officer and principal accounting officer effective immediately. Mr. Hegarty has been with MACOM for 22 years and has served as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis of MACOM, since August 2016. Previously, he served as Senior International Finance Director from March 2011 to August 2016. Mr. Hegarty is a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA).

“On behalf of the board of directors and the executive team, I would like to thank Bob for all of his contributions at MACOM,” said John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During his tenure, Bob was instrumental in rebuilding and reshaping MACOM through numerous acquisitions and divestitures, as well as corporate financing transactions. We are grateful for Bob’s positive impact on the company and wish him continued success in his next endeavor.”

Mr. Croteau continued, “Looking ahead toward the next phase of MACOM’s development, our focus is on leveraging the strategic investments we’ve made and scaling operations, both internally and with our external manufacturing partners. Accordingly, our search for a new CFO is focused on candidates with a strong financial background coupled with a proven track record of operational execution.”

