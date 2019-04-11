GLORY Receives 2019 Red Dot Award for Product Design

|By Business Wire
GLORY is pleased to announce it has received another coveted Product Design Red Dot award, for its recently launched CI-5 small retail cash recycling solution.
The Red Dot Award is an international product design award for new products that demonstrate innovation and impact in their area of application. The Red Dot panel of experts award the internationally recognised designation only to products that win them over with their high design quality.
The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year’s best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.
Mike Bielamowicz, Chief Marketing Officer at Glory, appreciated the work of the assessment panel, “We thank the Red Dot jury of experts, who recognized the unique combination of powerful features, innovative design and quality in our new CI-5 solution. Our business aim is to provide solutions that enable Glory’s retail customers to efficiently manage their cash operations, returning invaluable time they can dedicate to revenue generation and other core business operations. We are particularly grateful that Red Dot has recognized the CI-5, which enables small retailers to also reap the benefits of in-store cash recycling. The launch of CI-5 reinforces our guiding principle of meeting the total range of our clients’ cash handling needs.”
The new CI-5 small cash recycling system from Glory, part of our dynamic CASHINFINITY™ solution, removes the need for staff to handle cash at the point of sale. When integrated into your existing POS system, the CI-5 securely automates cash handling at payment positions, minimising the risk of errors and shrinkage; while enhancing staff productivity and customer service. Specifically designed for smaller retail environments, the CI-5 is stylishly designed for easy integration into various store formats, as well as self-checkouts.
*Available for sale in EURO countries only.
About GLORY
As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash centre and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.
Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.
Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.
For further information please visit https://www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.
About the Red Dot Design Award
In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.
