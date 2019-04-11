IDEMIA lança cartões inteligentes de segurança reforçada resistentes a computadores quânticos

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Os sistemas de criptografia assimétricos estão no centro da segurança digital, já que são o alicerce para a infraestrutura de chave pública (Public Key Infrastructure - PKI), assim como, entre outras coisas, a autenticação segura, as identidades digitais e os serviços confiáveis. Em particular, eles são amplamente implantados em elementos seguros para a realização da autenticação segura de pessoas e coisas (IoT).
Na verdade, acredita-se que os computadores quânticos serão capazes de quebrar vários algoritmos criptográficos assimétricos (como RSA ou ECC) nos próximos 20 anos.
Para tornar os cartões inteligentes (smart cards) resistentes à tecnologia quântica, a IDEMIA, líder global em Identidade Aumentada, implementou em um elemento seguro/cartão inteligente, um algoritmo pós-quântico assimétrico, criando uma assinatura não autorizada ao usar um computador quântico para autenticação aprimorada. Os documentos podem ser assinados em menos de 2 segundos, garantindo uma experiência de usuário sem problemas. Esses cartões inteligentes da IDEMIA são resistentes agora “de propósito”.
A IDEMIA é uma das únicas empresas que oferecem sistemas de criptografia assimétricos seguros em termos quânticos, capitalizando em elementos seguros/cartões inteligentes, que oferecem portabilidade e confidencialidade de elementos secretos (chaves e credenciais PIN/biométricas).
Esta solução abre caminho para a migração da segurança digital para uma implementação segura em termos quânticos: infraestrutura de chave pública, autenticação segura de pessoas e coisas (IoT) e serviços confiáveis, como assinaturas eletrônicas.
Com sua nova solução de cartão inteligente, a IDEMIA atenderá às necessidades de negócios em autenticação, acesso lógico, rastreamento de ações, criptografia e proteção de dados para clientes, como agências de segurança ou organizações governamentais, incluindo ministérios de defesa.
“A IDEMIA é a parceira confiável para ajudar as agências de segurança nacional, governos e também o setor privado a garantir continuamente a segurança”, disse Jean-Christophe Fondeur, vice-presidente executivo para atividades de P&D na IDEMIA. “Com essa inovação, a IDEMIA comprovou que um algoritmo pós-quântico pode ser implementado em um cartão inteligente. Na verdade, nossas equipes de P&D tem o compromisso de sempre fornecer tecnologias inovadoras, preparando nossos clientes para o futuro, antes da curva.”
Sobre a IDEMIA
IDEMIA, líder mundial em Identidade Aumentada, fornece um ambiente confiável que permite aos cidadãos e consumidores realizarem suas atividades críticas diárias (como pagamento, conexão, viagem e votação), tanto no espaço físico quanto no digital.
Proteger nossa identidade se tornou uma missão crítica no mundo em que vivemos hoje. Ao defender a Identidade Aumentada, uma identidade que garante privacidade , confiança e transações seguras, autenticadas e verificáveis, reinventamos a maneira como pensamos, produzimos, usamos e protegemos um de nossos maiores ativos - nossa identidade - seja para indivíduos ou para objetos, sempre e onde a segurança for importante. Fornecemos Identidade Aumentada para clientes internacionais dos setores Financeiro, Telecom, Identidade, Segurança Pública e IoT.
Com 13 mil funcionários no mundo todo, a IDEMIA atende clientes em mais de 180 países.
Para mais informações, visite: www.idemia.com / Siga @IdemiaGroup no Twitter
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005523/pt/
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 11, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 11, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 11, 2019 07:00 AM EDT