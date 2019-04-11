Global Marketing Automation Market Forecast Report, 2019 to 2023, with Profiles on Key Players: IBM, HubSpot, Adobe and Oracle - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Marketing Automation Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marketing automation market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously.
The marketing automation market is expected to increase due to the increasing number of Gmail users, rising usage of social messaging apps, surging adoption of cloud computing technology, growing social media usage, escalating e-commerce adoption, growing trend of mobile marketing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as data quality issues, problem of cyber security, high initial implementation cost, etc.
The global marketing automation market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. However, the competition in the global marketing automation market is dominated by few marketing automation market players. Further, key players of the marketing automation market are IBM Corporation, HubSpot Inc. Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- HubSpot Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Marketing Automation: An Overview
2.1.1 Benefits of Marketing Automation
2.2 Marketing Automation Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Deployment Type
2.2.2 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Channel
2.2.3 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Enterprise Size
2.2.4 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Solution
2.2.5 Marketing Automation Segmentation by Application
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Marketing Automation Market by Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premise)
3.1.3 Global Marketing Automation Market by Channel (Campaign Management, E-mail Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics, Social Media Marketing and Others)
3.1.4 Global Marketing Automation Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
3.1.5 Global Marketing Automation Market by Solution [Cloud Management Platform (CMP), Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM), Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM), Marketing Resource Management (MRM), Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) and Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA)]
3.1.6 Global Marketing Automation Market by Application (Academic and Education, Advertising and Design, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Distribution, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Others)
3.1.7 Global Marketing Automation Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW)
3.2 Global Marketing Automation Market: Deployment Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Cloud Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.2.2 Global On-premise Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3 Global Marketing Automation Market: Channel Analysis
3.3.1 Global E-mail Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Inbound Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Social Media Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Mobile Application Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Campaign Management Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.7 Global Reporting & Analytics Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Others Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.4 Global Marketing Automation Market: Enterprise Size Analysis
3.4.1 Global Large Enterprises Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.5 Global Marketing Automation Market: Solution Analysis
3.5.1 Global Cross Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.5.2 Global Real-time Interaction Management (RTIM) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.5.3 Global Lead-to-revenue Management (L2RM) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.5.4 Global Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.5.5 Global Through-channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) Market by Value
3.5.6 Global Content Marketing Platform (CMP) Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6 Global Marketing Automation Market: Application Analysis
3.6.1 Global Retail Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Advertising & Design Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.3 Global BFSI Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.4 Global Academic & Education Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.5 Global Manufacturing & Distribution Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.6 Global Healthcare Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.7 Global Media & Entertainment Marketing Automation Market by Value
3.6.8 Global Others Marketing Automation Market by Value
4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Marketing Automation Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Marketing Automation Market by Region (The US and Canada)
4.1.3 The US Marketing Automation Market by Value
4.1.4 Canada Marketing Automation Market by Value
4.2 Europe Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis
4.3 APAC Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis
4.4 RoW Marketing Automation Market: An Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Driver
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Gmail Users
5.1.2 Rising Usage of Social Messaging Apps
5.1.3 Surging Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology
5.1.4 Growing Social Media Usage
5.1.5 Escalating E-commerce Adoption
5.1.6 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Data Quality Issues
5.2.2 Problem of Cyber Security
5.2.3 High Initial Implementation Cost
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Marketing Automation Software
5.3.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Marketing
5.3.3 Growing Use of Predictive Analytics
5.3.4 Growing Shift towards Multi-channel Marketing
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Marketing Automation Market Players: A Financial Comparison
6.2 Global Marketing Automation Players by Market Share
6.3 Global Marketing Automation Market Players by Number of Websites
6.4 Global Marketing Automation Players by Region: Market Share & Number of Websites
6.5 The US Marketing Automation Players by Market Share
7. Company Profiles
7.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategy
7.2 HubSpot Inc.
7.3 Adobe Inc.
7.4 Oracle Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rygroe
