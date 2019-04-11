Enhancing Customer Retention Rate With the Help of Customer Experience Analytics | Read Quantzig’s New Article to Know More

|By Business Wire
Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of customer experience analytics. By leveraging customer experience analytics solutions, companies can analyze factors that drive customer satisfaction and sentiments. Customer experience analytics uses smart routing, filtering, and front-line response capabilities that enable companies to improve customer engagement and connect with them personally. Customer experience analytics acts as a silver bullet in today's competitive marketplace where businesses compete for customer acquisition, market share, and customer retention.
Benefits of customer experience analytics:
Helps in offering personalized services
Today’s digitally empowered customers look for websites and services that can recognize their preferences and interests and offer personalized services. This can save time without them even realizing it. This is not just true about specific customer segments but for individual customer experience too. Businesses can devise a rigid customer experience strategy by gauging customer experience metrics with the help of customer experience analytics dashboards in real-time.
Helps improve market expansion efforts
Customer experience analytics can help companies to identify factors that help them improve business processes . If a business fails to locate such factors, it is highly likely that customers will switch to a competitors’ service. Therefore, analyzing such factors is very essential for businesses in order to unveil huge opportunities and understand the penetration level in the target market.
Improves response time
Today’s customers hop onto various social media platforms to share their experience with any brand. Therefore, having a good customer experience management system becomes very crucial for businesses looking to gain a competitive advantage. The only way businesses can arm themselves in such a competitive landscape is by using customer experience analytics. This can help in improving response time and proactively fix customer experience issues even before they arise. Want to know more? Read the complete article here.
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
